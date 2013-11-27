10 Greatest Upsets in Heavyweight History
By Boxing News on November 30, 2018
Big George Foreman bounced Smokin' Joe Frazier like a basketball in Kingston, Jamaica.
There’s nothing like an upset to make one believe. All the questionable decisions that cast doubt on the sport are rendered meaningless when an upset occurs. And when the upset is during a contest between world-class heavyweights, the satisfaction is that much greater. This sampling covers some of the greatest upsets among heavyweights in history and includes Foreman-Frazier, Norton-Ali, Rahman-Lewis, Ali-Foreman, Louis-Schmeling, Clay-Liston, Braddock-Baer, and Tyson-Douglas…
EDM 02:01pm, 11/27/2013
I really hate watching Smokin’ Joe get dropped like that. That little hop step he does, losing control of his motor functions, is brutal.