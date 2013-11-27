There’s nothing like an upset to make one believe. All the questionable decisions that cast doubt on the sport are rendered meaningless when an upset occurs. And when the upset is during a contest between world-class heavyweights, the satisfaction is that much greater. This sampling covers some of the greatest upsets among heavyweights in history and includes Foreman-Frazier, Norton-Ali, Rahman-Lewis, Ali-Foreman, Louis-Schmeling, Clay-Liston, Braddock-Baer, and Tyson-Douglas…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment