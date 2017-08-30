Erislandy Lara will defend his WBA title against undefeated U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha.

On Saturday, October 14 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Premier Boxing Champions will present a tripleheader of 154-pound world champions live on SHOWTIME starting at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (24-2-2, 14 KOs) will defend his WBA World super welterweight title against undefeated U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha (20-0, 9 KOs).

In the co-main event, Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo (29-0, 14 KOs) will take on the heavy-handed Erickson “Hammer” Lubin (18-0, 13 KOs) for Charlo’s WBC world super welterweight title. In addition, “Swift” Jarrett Hurd (20-0, 14 KOs) will defend his IBF world junior middleweight title versus former world champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout (30-3, 17 KOs).

“On October 14 at Barclays Center, three world champions will be defending their belts, on SHOWTIME, in a night of tremendous super welterweight action,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Long reigning Cuban Erislandy Lara takes on undefeated Olympian Terrell Gausha and newly crowned Jarrett Hurd faces respected former world champion Austin Trout. This card also features one of the best matchups that can be made between two undefeated fighters, champion Jermell Charlo and young sensation Erickson Lubin.”

“This is a blockbuster card for boxing fans,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “The 154-pound division is full of talent and this card is loaded with the best champions and top-ranked contenders in the division. The guy who will be the eventual king of the division is fighting on this show and the fans will be treated to matches that will determine who that unified champion will be.’’

Tickets start at $50 and go on sale August 31 at 10am ET via ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

Follow Caryn A. Tate on Twitter@carynatate