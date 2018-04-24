There seems to be one boxer from the GB squad who is a level above his opposition.

The 2018 Elite National Championships are arguably one of the last chances for British boxers to really put their name in the hat to be considered for the Olympic programme. As always we saw some familiar names win as well as some newcomers.

There always seems to be one boxer from the GB squad who is a level above his domestic opposition. Last year it was Luke McCormack. This year Dalton Smith (Steel City) was comfortable in winning his three bouts although young Isaac Millburn (Birtley) did look impressive in the final. There was only one male repeat winner from last year as Mo Harris Akbar (Bradford Police) was another who was not seriously tested. Stephanie Wroe (Army) and the irrepressible Demi Jade Resztvan (New Astley) repeated on the female side.

The armed forces were dominant on the female side. Adding to Steph Wroe’s Gold medal were Tori Ellis (Army) and Karriss Artingshall (Army) who shocked Crystal Barker in the final. Shanice James (Army) also made the final and was perhaps unlucky to lose against Hannah Robinson (Birtley). Megan Reid was another Army finalist, but she was defeated by Amy Broadhurst who looked a superstar all weekend. She will potentially have a tough decision over whether to commit to boxing for Ireland or Great Britain.

Another army boxer finally got his hands on the title he craved. Chez Nihell (Army) has been a huge name domestically for a few years now, often reaching the latter stages of this tournament. He finally got the win, defeating Courtney Bennett (Double Jab) in the final. Another winner who has been here before but never quite managed to get the victory was Bryce Goodridge (Basingstoke). He is consistently one of the best boxers in the country and finally got his Elite Title. Jordan Reynolds (Hoddesdon) also got his senior national title after losing in the final the past two years. He beat Ben Fail (Far Cotton) in the final who had one of the best stoppages in the tournament when finishing Jack Stringer (Navy) with a body hook.

The boxers trying to make a case for themselves was exemplified by the lightweight division. Last year’s finalist Callum Thompson (Tower Hill) was joined by three boxers who had superb youth careers in Mark Chamberlain (Wisemans), Charles Frankham (The Ring) and Akash Tuquir (Kings Heath). Tuquir used his length and movement to beat Thompson in the semi final whilst Chamberlain punctuated his victory over Frankham by dropping him in round two. Chamberlain would edge a split decision in the final, making his case that he deserves a look for the GB team. Ben Rees (Birtley) had a similarly successful week as he beat last year’s winner George Crotty (Navy) in the semifinal. Lewis Williams (Clearys) also proved that he is an improving threat at Heavyweight when beating Natty Ngwenya (Army) in the final.

Nina Hughes (Chadwell St Mary’s) added another Elite Championships while Kerry Davies (Heart of Portsmouth) overcame Elena Narozanski (Nemesis) in a final that never excited. A new winner was guaranteed at Bantamweight, but it was the final that many expected as Brad Strand (Everton Red Triangle) beat Liam Davies (Kings Heath). Two number one seeds were upset in the smallest weights. Blane Hyland (Sailsbury) was the number one seed at Flyweight but defeated by Hamza Mahmood (Hoddesdon) in the semi final. He met and defeated Jake Harrison (Gemini), who himself had caused shocks in beating Michael Mulvey (Timperley) and Muzzi Fuyana (Middlesbrough). At Light Flyweight, Connor Butler (Everton Red Triangle) also lost in the Semi Final, to Connor Kelsall (Tower Hill) who went on to win.