Does a showdown between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder really need to marinate?

We now find ourselves one full week into 2018 and as we look towards the boxing horizon, there’s at least a bit of anticipation for the year’s first quarter in terms of potential as well as scheduled matchups. With no due respect towards what was actually the highest grossing combat event of 2017, a glimmer of hope was given to us last May.

After Saul “Canelo” Alvarez had to put less cognitive effort into finding the head of Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. than a toddler normally does in assigning shapes to their corresponding holes, we learned that a ‘superfight’ of sorts was already far beyond the working stages. The ink was dry and the contract was signed well before Gennady “GGG” Golovkin entered the ring to openly challenge Alvarez, much to the delight of those in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas who likely felt jilted after the evening’s main event.

As was previously discussed in various articles submitted by the talented writers on this very website, we all had our opinions on what was indeed the best fight of 2017. Many of us may have been surprised that we actually saw what we desired to some certain extent, so it should be no surprise that we as fans can only ask for more. Additionally, shouldn’t we expect more as well? Here’s a quick rundown of what would be nice for the coming year, so by all means, ye dear olde readers, comment as you see fit. Likewise, what would be wrong with also indicating what we don’t want?

Firstly, Floyd Mayweather, Jr. has had his time. No more from him unless he’d like to come back and fight the cream of the crop of the welterweight division. Do we really want to see mainstream networks once again pretend as if they know what boxing is all about? The reply should be quick.

Secondly and starting with the big guys, let’s ask ourselves just how much a showdown between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder really needs to marinate. “Bronze Bomber” Wilder has indicated more than once his willingness to travel across the pond to face the unbeaten English champion, so why not make it happen? He can play the race card, Visa card or Discover card all he wants, as long as he understands that he’s the ‘B’ side in the promotion in the United Kingdom.

Next, Vasyl Lomachenko against Mikey Garcia. As of today, Mikey’s slated to face Sergey Lipinets next month in San Antonio, Texas. He and his opponent are both under contract with Premier Boxing Champions, while Lomachenko is with Top Rank Promotions. This isn’t 2010 anymore. The Cold War, so to speak is over. It should be, at least. Iron this out and let’s really get ready to rumble, provided Garcia continues to shine and impress.

A rematch between the previously mentioned middleweight kings, anyone? Many felt Gennady Golovkin did enough to beat Canelo Alvarez last September, this writer included, yet a draw wasn’t necessarily the wrong call that night. Someone seeing the bout as a ten rounds to two walkover win for Alvarez is what really rubbed sandpaper in our eyes. If we can look past the insipid decision rendered by one particular judge that night, then we can see how a rematch or even a trilogy could have been the aim of promoters from the beginning. Just to add, why did that particular judge not get the same scapegoat treatment as the one who foolishly felt that Alvarez did enough to earn a draw against Floyd Mayweather in 2013? Oh well.

Lastly and for the sake of not turning a brief note into an essay, what does the thought of a showdown between Naoya Inoue and the winner of the Srisaket Sor Rungvisai/Juan Francisco Estrada bout set for next month give us? What some may find interesting is the fact that prior to Sor Rungvisai’s two wins over Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (one close and the next a done deal), he basically spent 2016 beating up challengers who had a combined record of fifteen wins against twenty four losses and the last three opponents he faced prior to Gonzalez were making their professional debuts. Quite strange. As for his February bout, one of the two losses on the record of Estrada was to, you guessed it, Roman Gonzalez. In any case, the winner should face Inoue.

Okay, we’ll throw in one more. Terence Crawford against the winner of the bout set to take place later this month between Errol Spence, Jr. and Lamont Peterson. Of course, Spence may not have an easy night against crafty veteran in Peterson. We’ll see soon enough. What are some more bouts we’d like to see? Fire away!