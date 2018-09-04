HBO, whose interest in boxing has never been on shakier ground, has invested in a 24/7.

On Saturday, September 15, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs), the knockout artist from LA by way of Karaganda, Kazakhstan,will defend his WBC/WBA/IBO middleweight titles against former lineal middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (45-1, 28 KOs), the hard-hitting redhead from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, in a rematch televised live on HBO Pay-Per-View. Their first fight ended in a controversial split decision draw and much has happened in the year since that fight. Canelo failed two drug tests, Triple G overdid his j’accuse, and a previously scheduled fight between the fighters was postponed so the Mexican could serve his slap-on-the-wrist sentence. But that was then and this is now and HBO, whose interest in boxing has never been on shakier ground, has invested in a new 24/7, the latest of their groundbreaking mini-documentaries/infomercials, in anticipation of the bout. Those who are searching for clues as to the outcome of the rematch by reading between the lines of 24/7: Canelo/Golovkin 2 need to get a life. But those who don’t fancy themselves junior G-men hot on the trail of God knows what and have a half an hour to spare for entertainment will not be disappointed…