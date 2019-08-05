Andre Keys had his hands full. He could have made short work of the fight. (Richard Baker)

Some boxers just can’t get enough of fighting. They fight month after month, year after year, with or without success. If they don’t have a fight for money, they have a fight for fun or to help keep in shape. DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley (51-3-1) is just such a boxer. He came to visit his old pal, Stevie “2Pound” Forbes for an exhibition fight near Portland, Oregon August 3rd. Forbes continues to be the life-blood of Oregon boxing giving northwest boxers a place to practice and to exhibit their increasing skills. Corley is willing to help. He also wanted his son to make his debut on the card—a good trade-off for a good father and son relationship.

Corley never shows up for a fight out of shape. He is thoroughly professional. That is what makes him such a valuable opponent. Anyone wanting up must get through him. He has always been a Chevy Blazer, never a Land Rover: tough and reliable one can count on him to keep on rolling. He might be known more for is loses than for his wins.

Corley has lost to the best: to Viktor Postol (UD); Ruslan Provodnikov (UD); Lucas Matthysse (TKO); Randall Bailey (UD); Miguel Cotto (TKO); Floyd Mayweather Jr. (UD); and Zab Judah (SD). Going the distance with just one of these champions would be an accomplishment. That shows you the kind of toughness he possesses. He has gone 3-3 in title fights and beaten 4 of 12 former champions. Unfortunately, time takes its toll. He has lost his last 4 fights to younger, winning, opponents.

Corley would have won many more fights, but he has trouble remaining on his feet. A puff of wind often blows him over. He is seldom hurt and comes back to go toe-to-toe with his opponents. He was up and down so many times against Mayweather, he resembled a basketball. An argument could be made that he won the fight discounting the knockdowns. Tripping over a lefty is not uncommon. That is not the way the game is played. It is difficult to say if it is a balance problem or poor footwork. He seldom seems rattled after going down and if one were to remove the knockdowns he would have won many of his fights.

Small shows are almost a family affair—not that they are blood related (well, maybe they are in some sense) but they have the same lineage: carnivores whose ancestors have crawled from the primordial ooze to eventually walk upright and, in order to survive, have fought and continue to fight.

Boxers enter for the weigh-in. Backs are slapped, men hug, hands are grasped. Most people in the room know one another. They have trained together, fought against one other or against common opponents, and competed in the amateurs. This is not a room for animosity, no boasting and BS one sees in the big fights, none of the false hype sponsored by the publicity people who think “reality” shows, void of civility, are what people want to see.

Truth reigns supreme here, a room without anger, a chance to place another piece of the puzzle. Few of them will rise above this level. A few extra bucks for a long weekend, a chance to be admired for a few minutes, to be something uncommon, to know they have had a real life rather than a safe one. Some will break through as a very few always do in any endeavor.

They want their pictures with Corley in hopes that the image will carry then farther than their imaginations. Corley understands and he smiles and gives encouragement as they pose. He has been there. He announces that he will start fighting in bare-knuckles fights.

The following night, August 3rd, in the main event of a 2-Pound event, Andre Keys (10-1-0) hoped to continue to win against undermatched opponents. He probably thought he would do the same to Antonio Neal (4-10-1) and figured he would offer little opposition aside from a decent heart. Keys has only fought two opponents with winning records. He fights well enough to face someone who can fight back, someone to test him before he gets lazy. He needs to be fighting opponents from whom he can learn rather than to just gain another win. He has the talent.

That talent was put to the test when Neal proved to be tougher than anyone thought. Maybe Keyes is not ready for stiffer competition. Neil is tired of losing and he came out hard and strong. Keys had his hands full. He could have made short work of the fight. In round 3, Keys landed a nice right to the head, then to the body, then put Neal down. It was easy to see that Neal’s body was vulnerable. Keys hurt him several times, but kept returning to the head. Keys lacks any killer instinct. He does not recognize when an opponent is in trouble. He managed to squeak out a win, but showed he has a long way to go before moving up.

Daguan Wyatt (3-0-0) went against Andres Abarca (1-2-0) in an entertaining match. Wyatt was all business. Every punch he threw was with extreme force. His 3 wins are all by knockout and he wanted to continue that streak. Abarca had his own idea. He knocked out Wyatt’s mouthpiece 3 times, just when Wyatt was in trouble. Referee Joel Scobie felt the mouthpiece did not fly out by accident, or from a hard punch, and docked Wyatt a point. Wyatt went for the throat and refused to box with any kind of reason. He wanted a knockout. Abarca was content to continue pushing, firing accurate flurries, and smother Wyatt’s blows. That won him an excellent fight, the best of the evening.

There are few more strenuous situations than a young man following in his father’s footsteps, especially when his father is watching. DeJon Corley fell short in his debut fight against Michael Fernandez (0-1-0) as his father watched his every move. Corley entered the ring dressed out like a champion. The family knows how to dress. It is easy to see they also know how to fight. Young Corley did not do enough of it.

At the bell both men went for blood. Corley started well, but then hugged the ropes and absorbed a storm of punches. Only occasionally did he break away to throw punches. This pattern continued throughout the fight. Corley looked confused in every round. Fernandez continued his broadsides for the remainder of the fight. Chop Chop encouraged his son to get off the ropes, but to no avail. In round 3 Corley came out fighting—for 30 seconds. He then fell into the same pattern, retreating and hanging on the ropes. With his aggressiveness, Fernandez won every round.

Chris Johnson (4-0-0) stepped into the ring against William Fernandez (0-6-0) for a workout. Fernandez was intent on keeping his perfect 6 loss record intact. Johnson’s left eye is blackened in round 2. Fernandez ran his record up to 7 losses with no future wins in sight.

William Gomez wanted to prove he was ready for the pros against Ian King (0-2-0). He left no doubt, putting King away in the first round. One could see at the weigh-in that King was not up to the task. He is an MMA fighter. No MMA fighter ever beats a boxer. Boxing takes skill and heart. MMA takes guts.