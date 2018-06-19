Armstrong retired in 1945 with an astounding record of 152-21-9. (Bettman/Corbis)

Henry Armstrong was a legendary boxer who was the only fighter in history to hold three undisputed world championships in three separate weight classes simultaneously. He is known for this remarkable achievement as well as his incredibly athletic and effective buzzsaw style, which earned him the nicknames “Homicide Hank” and “Perpetual Motion,” and enabled him to tear through the featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight divisions. He retired with an astounding record of 152-21-9.

The Henry Armstrong Foundation, a non-profit organization honoring the legacy of the legendary fighter it’s named after, focuses on fighting for the underprivileged. The organization maintains outreach programs including a scholarship program and a positive thinking youth mentoring program. It also works regularly with The Midnight Mission in Los Angeles and Feed the Children. In more difficult days before he became a world champion fighter, Armstrong received help from The Midnight Mission.

Recently, the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, in partnership with the Henry Armstrong Foundation, released a Henry Armstrong commemorative wine that honors the 2018 NVHOF inductee.

In addition, the Henry Armstrong Foundation recently created a Go Fund Me campaign in conjunction with Dhat Stone Academy to raise funds for African American and Hispanic high school students in underserved inner cities. The campaign will help students at Dhat Stone Academy create and develop a virtual realty (VR) video game that centers on boxing for health and fitness.

Students participating in the hackathon will experience the importance of creating their own tech startups while learning to develop games for virtual reality and augmented technology.

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate