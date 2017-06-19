A Bully Unmasked
“Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth,” so goes the quip made famous by Mike Tyson…
“Sports do not build character: they reveal it.”—John Wooden
In no sport is character so vividly displayed than prize fighting. “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth,” so goes the quip made famous by Mike Tyson. Who you are always shows up in adversity or when things don’t exactly go your way. Either you rise to the occasion or you find yourself figuratively naked and exposed, as the mere mortal that you really are, grasping for excuses in a post-fight press conference where your promoter and manager’s lack of class becomes fodder for the worldwide web and even your trainers throw you under the bus. When giants fall it reverberates.
Bullies are liars. They cultivate a persona of fear, likely to deflect from their own brokenness. If they are particularly gifted they have the ability to make themselves into demigods, who are emboldened by the public’s thirst for illusions. To see a bully unmasked is all at once, shocking, sad, and exhilarating. Sergey Kovalev was unmasked and it was ugly. As a fan of the sport I took great pleasure in his defeat. He’s been despicable when he didn’t have to be. Be it his dalliances with racism when facing black fighters or his utter disregard for his opponents in general. There’s a difference in using intimidation tactics and mind games as is tradition between combatants and then there’s being nasty. Kovalev opted for the latter and it made watching him bent over in defeat, as if bowing to Ward, all the more delightful.
His behavior throughout the entire promotion with Andre Ward, culminating in its aftermath was unbecoming of someone as gifted and fortunate as he has been, a champion. But, it was typical, even the fact that his demise came at the hands of someone so unlike him. I suspect that was at the heart of his disdain for Andre Ward. He huffed and he puffed, but Ward still saw him for what he was, and Kovalev knew it. It was like watching Rhonda Rousey before her bubble burst at the hands of Holly Holm. He even adopted her unsportsmanlike conduct in refusing to shake hands with his opponent before the bell and like her, his post-fight conduct left much to be desired of a fighter of his stature. I suspect his career, like all bullies will go the same route as well, into obscurity.
The ref, Tony Weeks, has already tweeted he made a mistake stopping the fight and missed all the low blows. STRAIGHT FROM THE HORSE’S MOUTH. Looks like Tony is doing damage control after the fact.
Head shot is the beginning of the end.
Lack of stamina then pops up.
Fear of pain also a possible factor.
Kov is all done. Had Tony not stopped the mugging, Kov would have been stretchered out. He was trying to buy time to rest every time he got hit with a body shot.
Alt Knight, formerly know as Eric and other screen names is just a hot air blow hard who thinks he knows everything and constantly makes inane comments. It’s a mystery to me why the owner of this site doesn’t block him. This is not the place for his non boxing opinions. And I’m sure outside of this forum he is a total bore without friends. He’s a blow hard tough guy behind the keyboard.
Just saw a clip of the coup de gras that caused Kovalev to sit down on the middle rope…..it was low…..it was intentionally low. Weeks was in good position as always because he is probably the best referee extant….he saw the whole thing but more than likely has Kovalev down in his book as a racist, so why not close the fuker out?!
Writers trying to cover the boxing commissions ass. Please, Bully. He was the greatest thing since sliced bread before the first fight with Ward and Ward right there beside him, a great fighter and a great match up. Ward lost the first fight and no one had ever punished Ward so badly in any fight before. The fight was stopped too early and low blows are real especially with their kind of power. But he was far from crushed. Fights like this are what boxing needs, ring interference is why the MMA has taken over the fight game. To defend what happened by shedding negative press on Kovalev makes you exactly who you say Kovalev has become.
“Yes I am perfectly fine with the proceedings except that I wanted to see Ward t-off on the crusher a little more. ... When Kovalev began turning his back and looking for timeouts from the ref he was defeated at that moment and was relieved with no protest when the fight was out….. even when interviewed after the fight. It wasnt until the post presser that Kovalev began making some noise. .. But the damage has been done. His competitors have learned that Kovalev is extremely talented and a fantastic boxer but they also know that he has a very finite tolerance for pain…and they will force him to visit that place again. “
Your name is Alt Knight. It sums up what you’re about and your previous comments on black fans and Andre Ward speak volumes. You’re not at all credible, but you found a way to hijack these message boards and pepper them with your “alt right” sentiments.
Still haven’t seen the fight but I heard that the fight might have been stopped prematurely. I’ll make that call after seeing it, of course either way it will just be my opinion and not the one that counts. Please explain how this guy is perceived as a bully? First off, he’s a boxer who makes his living beating other men senseless. I’m not expecting him to be monk-like, like the always classy Floyd Patterson or as humble as Rocky Marciano, but neither am I expecting a guy who grew up in an environment like Kovalev, to be a boy scout. Here we go with the RACE thing AGAIN. Face it, be brave enuff to say that is the real reason you hate Kovalev, and stop with this “bully” nonsense. I described real racial hate on the previous article by Caryn Tate. There was a 12 year old white kid in Texas who experienced the worst kind of racial hatred imaginable and a nightmare that even a soldiers will never see or experience in their worst day on the battlefield. What is your take on the racist rants by Charlie Rangel, Bernard Hopkins, Mike Tyson, Larry Holmes, Jamie Foxx, and countless other black athletes and/or celebrities? Sure, people being people will always drop someone under the bus when they lose or hit hard times. 98% of all the people out there are self serving pricks when all is said and done, and they only care about themselves. I can bet that if I was a fly on the wall in all these PCtards homes one night, I would hear and see the most vile and racist things ever. haha. The closet racists are always the worst ones.