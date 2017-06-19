Either you rise to the occasion or you find yourself naked and exposed. (Photo: Courtesy)

“Sports do not build character: they reveal it.”—John Wooden

In no sport is character so vividly displayed than prize fighting. “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth,” so goes the quip made famous by Mike Tyson. Who you are always shows up in adversity or when things don’t exactly go your way. Either you rise to the occasion or you find yourself figuratively naked and exposed, as the mere mortal that you really are, grasping for excuses in a post-fight press conference where your promoter and manager’s lack of class becomes fodder for the worldwide web and even your trainers throw you under the bus. When giants fall it reverberates.

Bullies are liars. They cultivate a persona of fear, likely to deflect from their own brokenness. If they are particularly gifted they have the ability to make themselves into demigods, who are emboldened by the public’s thirst for illusions. To see a bully unmasked is all at once, shocking, sad, and exhilarating. Sergey Kovalev was unmasked and it was ugly. As a fan of the sport I took great pleasure in his defeat. He’s been despicable when he didn’t have to be. Be it his dalliances with racism when facing black fighters or his utter disregard for his opponents in general. There’s a difference in using intimidation tactics and mind games as is tradition between combatants and then there’s being nasty. Kovalev opted for the latter and it made watching him bent over in defeat, as if bowing to Ward, all the more delightful.

His behavior throughout the entire promotion with Andre Ward, culminating in its aftermath was unbecoming of someone as gifted and fortunate as he has been, a champion. But, it was typical, even the fact that his demise came at the hands of someone so unlike him. I suspect that was at the heart of his disdain for Andre Ward. He huffed and he puffed, but Ward still saw him for what he was, and Kovalev knew it. It was like watching Rhonda Rousey before her bubble burst at the hands of Holly Holm. He even adopted her unsportsmanlike conduct in refusing to shake hands with his opponent before the bell and like her, his post-fight conduct left much to be desired of a fighter of his stature. I suspect his career, like all bullies will go the same route as well, into obscurity.