Sometimes one can correct his mistakes and still have things go wrong. Cruiserweight Patrick Ferguson (14-1-1) found that out when he faced Abraham Tabul (15-1-1) for their rematch in Ghana, Africa, for the WBO African Cruiserweight Title on March 8.

The two had previously fought to a draw in a controversial decision. Ferguson had arrived for that fight just several days before the event. He had not realized how tiring the fight from the United States to Africa was. He was exhausted for the fight. He was also unprepared for the heat in the outdoor stadium. Still, he put up a decent fight and thought that, if he arrived sooner, had time to adjust, he could beat the champion, Tabul.

The fight, which featured former champion Joshua Clottey on the undercard, was another high point in African boxing. The outdoor stadium was newly built and primarily for outdoor boxing. The packed house was eager to root on their champion.

This time Ferguson had arrived a week early. He is always in prime shape and always ready to fight. His problem recently has been in finding bouts. He is in that limbo period where he has a record that often frightens off quality opponents wanting to protect their records. He should be fighting every month, but that has not been possible.

The heat was less this time than it was in the last fight. Ferguson felt good and rested. From the opening round the action never ceased and the two men went after one another like dogs on a bone. By the end of the fight, Ferguson felt he had pulled off the victory. So did his manager, Ray Frye. Unfortunately the judges saw the fight differently and award the unanimous decision to Tabul.

“I was certain we had won,” said Frye, one of the few managers who can see a fight objectively. “I will look at the bout again to see if I am wrong. It is possible to get caught up in a fight while the action is happening and to see it differently when it is over.”

Although Ferguson was disappointed, he is not discouraged. He hopes to get a fight with IBO champion Kevin Lerena in South Africa. Perhaps this loss will draw in Lerena.