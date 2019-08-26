“Who is this Kingfish Long?” snorted Levinsky. “Tell my public the King is still the King.”

The most blustery, bumptious and bombastic characters in the arenas of professional boxing and American politics in the mid-1930s were both called “Kingfish.”

Fourth grade dropout Kingfish Levinsky (née Harry Krakow) worked at his sister Lena’s Maxwell Street fish market in Chicago until he was caught putting his thumb on the scale. As an amateur boxer he won just one of 35 bouts. As a pro he was bullyragged out of his inferiority complex by his domineering and garrulous sister, who was also his manager. “…Lena tells me they dug up some hidden power in me, whatever that is,” boasted Levinsky in 1933. “Nobody will ever hurt the old Kingfish. I can take it. I can give it. I got color. I got personality. I can lick anybody.” He did lick Jack Sharkey, Tommy Loughran and other good heavyweights, and was ranked as high as fourth; but sportswriter Paul Gallico was cruelly accurate in writing of Levinsky: “There is no skill, finesse, delicacy or marrow to the man; he throws his maulies like a country bumpkin wielding a hoe-handle. He fights like a sweaty peasant at a barn dance. He has the thick and graceless body of the man of the soil. His face is set in a petulant pout. He moves his lips like the finny fellows he used to peddle in the Chicago markets. Dash, beauty, gallantry, verve, he has none.”

In 1928, the year before Levinsky turned pro, Louisiana voters elected as their governor the Donald Trump of that era—left wing populist Democrat Huey “Kingfish” Long. He windily inveighed against Standard Oil, Wall Street and other malefactors of wealth while turning the Bayou State into his personal fiefdom, forcing state employees to kick back 10 percent of their salaries to his campaign fund and ruthlessly punishing and destroying his political antagonists. Long launched his own newspaper to promote his agenda and attack his detractors. Later he levied a special tax on Louisiana’s largest papers, which he called a “tax on lying.” Elected to the U.S. Senate in 1930, Long started laying the groundwork to run for President, using the slogan “Every Man a King” for his program of radical redistribution of wealth. According to journalist H.L. Mencken, he was “a backwoods demagogue of the oldest and most familiar model—impudent, blackguardly, and infinitely prehensile.” Within a year of his advancement to the Senate, the Washington Post editorially called for Long to resign. President Franklin D. Roosevelt said he was one of the most dangerous men in the country.

In 1933, after Kingfish Levinsky knocked out Charley Retzlaff in one round at Chicago Stadium, an editorial titled “How to tame a Kingfish” appeared in the Chicago Tribune:

“When the first and original Kingfish had knocked the whereabouts out of Mr. Retzlaff he went into an ecstasy of personality which sent him walking the ropes of the ring, shadow boxing with his cosmos, and enjoying himself like the Great God Pan full of hops,” it said. “Progressing in comic afflatus, he turned himself upon his three seconds who had climbed into the ring and knocked two of them out through the ropes before the third, exercising rare good judgment, gave the Kingfish such a swift kick in the seat of the pants that it jolted a comparative sanity back into his head. The moral of this may be nowhere more apparent than it will be in Louisiana. The spirited behavior of Mr. Levinsky’s third second can be recommended to the citizenship of Kingfish Long’s home state.”

The boxing Kingfish’s field of interest rarely went beyond the end of his own nose, and when asked about his political counterpart a year earlier he admitted, “I never heard of him.” Two years later, when Levinsky was training to fight Art Lasky at Chicago Stadium, Lena or somebody had a brainstorm and a telegram was dispatched to the Louisiana State Capitol:

Dear Kingfish: I am about to engage in the most important fight of my career and I would like you to second me. I know if the Kingfish of the south will second the Kingfish of the north we will show the American people that the Kingfishes are world’s champions. Wire if you will make the trip at my expense, and if you come I will go south and help you when you have an important fight. Your pal and greatest admirer, Kingfish Levinsky.

Huey’s blunt rejection—“I haven’t got time to fool with pug fighters”—nettled his new greatest admirer. “Who is this Kingfish Long?” snorted Levinsky. “Tell my public the King is still the King. Anyways, where is Louisiana?”

The Senator’s disdain for pug fighters may have been instilled a year earlier, on August 26, 1933, when Long was the guest of Jack Curley, longtime boxing manager and promoter, at a glitzy hoedown at the Sands Point Bath Club on Long Island. There the visitor from Louisiana was the proverbial turd in the punchbowl, getting drunk and bellowing insults at other guests. He snatched a plate of food away from a dowager and told her she was fat enough, and some reports said Long loudly dismissed members of the black wait staff as no better than the black people in Louisiana; only he didn’t say “black people.”

Moments after Long galumphed into a men’s room at 3 a.m., he bolted out with his hands over his blood-covered face and made for the nearest exit. The following Monday he spoke at the national convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Milwaukee, and in response to reporters’ questions about his black eye and the wound above it, Huey proclaimed that he had been “ganged” by four guys in the Sands Point Club’s gents’ room, one of whom slashed him with a shiv.

Turned out there it wasn’t four—just one. And he was in the process of relieving himself at the urinal when Huey, too blotto and impatient to wait his turn, stood behind him, unzipped and let fly between his legs. Then the other guy let fly, with his fist.

Eighty-six years later, the identity of the man dubbed the “Washroom Warrior” remains unknown, though he was widely hailed as a hero and a gold medal in the shape of a toilet-bowl, paid for by more than $1,000 in public donations and inscribed “By Public Acclaim for a Deed Well Done in Private,” was made for presentation to him if he stepped forward.

Several days after the incident, the front page of the Brooklyn Daily Eagle named Port Washington, New York police chief Steve Webber as the hero of Sands Point. “Chief Webber stands 6 feet 1 in his stockings … and weighs 230 pounds,” said the article. “He is a former Army drill sergeant with a local reputation as a skilled boxer and trainer. He packs a hefty wallop. And those who gave him credit for the sock heard round the world were eager to point out that Webber was the answer to Huey’s charge that he was ‘ganged’ and knifed. A blow from the good chief of police might well leave the recipient with delusions of having been in conflict with several men, all armed.”

(Former light heavyweight ring champ Philadelphia Jack O’Brien agreed, recalling that Joe Walcott socked him so hard in their 1903 fight, he thought he’d been ganged, too. But in New Orleans, former pro boxer Jimmy Moran, who’d been giving Huey boxing lessons, said it hardly required an army to rout Kingfish Long. “The trouble with that guy,” he said, “is that he lacks heart. He just hasn’t got the old moxie. And to give you the real lowdown, Huey couldn’t punch his way out of a paper bag. He talks a helluva scrap—but his execution is lousy.”)

Chief Webber denied it on the record, but reporters noted the bruise on his right knuckles and said they’d report it was him anyway. “But you’ve got to print my flat denial, too,” cautioned the chief with a smile; else he’d lose his job.

As for the U.S. Senator now dubbed “One Round Huey,” he returned to Baton Rouge and ignored an offer of $1,000 a day to exhibit himself in a Coney Island sideshow, and another to “box the same fellow who mussed up your eye,” if he could be found, in a 10-round bout at Soldiers Field in Chicago, “proceeds to go to a fund to be used in fighting political racketeers in Chicago and Louisiana.”

Finally, in a ham-handed attempt to deflect the ridicule, Long sent an “An Open Letter to Al Capone” suggesting that if the gangster then imprisoned for federal income tax evasion copped to having arranged the attack on him, the fat cats running the country would probably arrange an immediate pardon for him.

Kingfish Levinsky never got over being snubbed by his senatorial namesake, and when asked in 1935 about Huey Long snorted, “I hope he marries a fan dancer.” Fan dancers were glorified strippers, and the year before Lena had talked her brother into marrying one. It lasted a month, and the media fallout made Levinsky a (bigger) national laughingstock.

’35 was a hoodoo year for the Kingfishes. On August 7, Levinsky begged the referee to rescue him from Joe Louis a couple minutes into their Chicago fight, and was finished as a consequential figure in heavyweight boxing.

Thirty-four days later in Baton Rouge, a constituent upset with Kingfish Long finished him for good with a bullet, though it’s also been said it was Huey’s bodyguards—increased in number and ferocity since Sands Point—that fatally plugged him while shooting at the other guy.