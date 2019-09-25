Maybe boxing-naïve ESPN execs are being led to ruin by shrewd Bob Arum. (Getty Images)

This Fury-Top Rank-ESPN deal, more and more, looks to be built around blowing smoke up loyal boxing fans’ asses for a quick monetary score or two…

Well, the numbers have come in via the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) and Tyson Fury most definitely is NOT “taking over America” as ESPN has so desperately been trying to declare since reportedly dumping $100 million into the big Irishman’s lap.

Per my soon-to-be posted Magno’s Bulging Mail Sack column over at FightHype.com (available for FREE viewing and reviling every Thursday, btw):

“…I asked (the NSAC) and had to wait a bit, but I got an answer and you’ve probably seen the numbers for Tyson Fury-Otto Wallin as well by now. For those who haven’t, here they are: Total Attendance at T-Mobile Arena: 7,475; Paid Attendance: 3,577; Comps: 3,898; Total Live Gate Revenue: 999,722.50.

That’s not good—especially for someone who’s supposedly “taking over America.”

This past June, in the first fight of Fury’s reported $100 million deal with Top Rank/ESPN, the “Gypsy King” sold 5,489 tickets to his massacre of Tom Schwarz at the MGM Grand in Vegas with 1,100 comps thrown in to fluff up attendance figures. So, yeah, paid numbers are actually trending downwards despite a slightly better level of opposition in this latest bout.”

It’s funny how “they’re papering the arena” stories only get leaked to the media when certain companies are struggling to fill seats. It’s rare to hear this about Top Rank shows, for example, but I definitely heard about it for this Fury-Wallin card. I guess the promise of Fury wearing a sombrero and culturally appropriating his Gypsy King ass off was not enough to bring much of a paying crowd.

Kudos, though, to whoever handled the seating for T-Mobile that night. They made a two-thirds empty arena look relatively packed.

We don’t (and won’t) know any specific viewership numbers from ESPN regarding this ESPN+ showcase, nor will we ever know just how many subscribers signed up to the subscription-only streaming service to see Fury. I can’t imagine, however, that either number is all that great.

And, with the way ESPN has handled its comeback to main stage, elite-level boxing, who can blame the masses for not responding to Fury (or any of their fighter, for that matter)?

At the risk of beating a dead horse and being labeled a “one-note” writer (whose “one note” doesn’t involve boxing nerd-acceptable backward glancing), ESPN has absolutely sucked when it comes to its boxing efforts.

It’s still hard to fathom why they’d funnel a relative fortune into signing and re-signing high-end talent, only to stick the best of the best AWAY from the public eye, burying them directly on their app. As I asked out loud before—Could their renewed interest in boxing be ONLY about funneling sucker boxing fans (who have been conditioned to pay twice and thrice for everything they see) into their pay-only app for some quick, easy money?

Or, maybe, boxing-naïve ESPN execs are being led to ruin by the always shrewd Bob Arum, who is using network money to beef up his own Top Rank promotional stable.

With Fury, specifically, two straight burials on ESPN+ against unknown, nondescript opposition is not much of a lead-in to a 2020 pay-per-view rematch with Deontay Wilder where the event’s success will depend heavily on the ability to reach the mainstream casual fight fan.

Whatever the case, the fans are definitely not being served in this Fury-Top Rank-ESPN deal that, more and more, looks to be built around blowing smoke up loyal boxing fans’ asses for a quick monetary score or two.

America MIGHT fall in love with the brash, charismatic Tyson Fury—if they ever actually get exposed to him.