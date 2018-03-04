It might not be pretty, but a win is a win is a win. (Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)

“Beware the Ides of March,” thus spake the soothsayer to the proud Julius Caesar, warning the great general that his life was in peril. Obviously, Caesar did not take heed and the rest is history and a riveting Shakespearean play. However, the aftermath was far more significant, Rome transitioned from a republic to an empire.

This Saturday, 3 March, in emphatic fashion versus the highly skilled and dangerous, Luis Ortiz, Deontay Wilder took one-step closer to unifying the multiplicity of belts scattered throughout the heavyweight republic en route to standing atop a unified heavyweight empire. It was the kind of fight boxing fans have been craving from the heavyweight division; and it was befitting of the caliber of combatants who are making their bid to be king of the boxing world. While critics have made much ado about Deontay Wilder and his technical abilities or lack thereof, I humbly remind such critics and purists alike that their ilk said much of the same things about The Greatest, Muhammad Ali. While boxing is a sweet science, it is in no way an exact science. It might not be pretty or orthodox, but a win is a win is a win.

In the most literal sense, this is a true world championship affair. Deontay Wilder of the United States faced off with Luis Ortiz of Cuba. Later this month, Anthony Joshua of Great Britain will contend with New Zealand’s Joseph Parker. Boxing could not ask for a greater and grander moment than this and all those who call themselves fans or aficionados of the sport ought to be brimming with anticipation and excitement. Expectations of a new era should be on the forefront of everyone’s mind. We deserve this. Boxing deserves this. The heavyweight division has been in a virtual comatose state for at least the past 15 years. I dare not dismiss the very legitimate legacy of Wladimir Klitschko, however, despite his historic run and great talent, for whatever reason, the relevance and stature that deemed the heavyweight crown the most coveted in all of sports eluded the division.

This month, a new hope arises. These are terrifically large, talented, and powerful champions each with high knockout ratios between them. They are the very best in their division and by year’s end, we hope, there will be one true king of the ring. However, as boxing is the theater of the unexpected, particularly outside the ropes and behind the scenes, one never knows. While the charismatic Deontay Wilder and budding superstar Anthony Joshua are projected to be the combatants who will determine boxing’s new king, it is in no way a foregone conclusion. As Luis Ortiz displayed this Saturday, he and Joseph Parker might be lesser known, but the prospect of them upsetting expectations is dangerously legitimate. No one should be surprised if the coronation match sees Deontay Wilder grappling for the crown versus Joseph Parker. These fighters are the crème del la crème of the heavyweight ranks, thus, the kingship for the heavyweight empire will be well earned for the victor.