Dubois won the British heavyweight title and moved to 12-0. (James Chance/Getty Images)

A much anticipated British showdown between undefeated local heavyweights Daniel Dubois and Nathan Gorman took place in front of a packed crowd at the O2 Arena. The heavily-muscled Dubois started strong, working behind a solid jab and looking to land the straight right while Gorman worked angles looking to land counterpunches. In the second round, Dubois got through with his right and floored Dubois who was able to get up and survive the round. Dubois continued to press and have success in the third and fourth before landing a perfect straight right in the fifth which put Gorman down. Gorman tried bravely to get up but could not beat the count. With the win, Dubois won the British heavyweight title and moved to 12-0 while Gorman fell to 16-1.

In the co-feature, undefeated British heavyweight hopeful Joe Joyce (10-0) pounded out a twelve-round unanimous decision over American veteran Bryant Jennings (24-4). Jennings started out well, hurting Joyce with a well-placed body shot in the first round. That success proved fleeting as Joyce used his size and reach advantage to work Jennings over with his jab and follow-up blows to the body and head from the second round forward. Jennings would have isolated success throughout with single crisp shots but failed to follow up after scoring those shots appearing more as an honest sparring partner than a contender determined to win the fight. Jennings lost a point in the tenth round for low blows with the judges coming in with scores of 188-109, 117-110, and a surprisingly close 115-112 all for Joyce.

In a twelve-round bout for the WBC Silver Middleweight title, Welshman Liam Williams (21-2-1) scored an impressive second-round stoppage of Frenchman Karim Achour (27-6-3). Williams boxed well in the opening round and then dropped Karim with a short right hand in the second round. Achour arose but was dropped again in the corner with a follow-up volley of punches. Achour, who had never been previously stopped, managed to get up again but needed to hold the ropes to stay up which prompted referee John Latham to stop the fight. Williams’s only losses are both to the world class Liam “Beefy” Smith.

An entertaining ten-round scrap took place with undefeated Archie Sharp (16-0) taking a unanimous decision over tough Jordan McCrory (18-5). Sharp, who cuts an interesting figure with his lanky build and mop of red hair, boxed well from a distance while McCrory did his best to get inside and rough up the prospect. Sharp dropped McCrory hard in the fourth round with a tremendous hook to the body. McCrory appeared hurt but managed to get up and last the round. For the second half of the fight, Sharp was more willing to fight inside which made it a more competitive fight with McCrory outworking Sharp in some of the later rounds. All three judges scored the fight 98-91.

In a ten-round super flyweight contest, undefeated Sunny Edwards (12-0), brother of WBC flyweight champion Charlie Edwards, won a shutout decision over rugged Mexican Hiram Gallardo (12-3-2). Edwards dominated the fight with slick movement and boxing; Gallardo continued to try to get inside throughout but had very little success against the speedy Brit. A knockdown was counted against Gallardo in the second round which appeared to be more the result of a pull-down than from an actual punch.