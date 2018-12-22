Jermell Charlo cried foul, as did much of social media and fans. (Photo: Leo Wilson/PBC)

An antenna atop our house no longer helps, just as is the case with the formerly tried and true rabbit ears. The nationwide switch to a digital signal saw to it that things wouldn’t be the same. Perhaps the same cannot be said for the still questionable and at times, simply inexplicable and incomprehensible state of boxing’s ringside judges. If any bone can be located with which to pick in regards to the new kid on the block known as DAZN, then it’s the fact that its respective handlers have already hoisted the anchor and left town.

Since showcasing the abilities of Canelo Alvarez one week ago, the streaming giant hasn’t shown much more than highlights…and more highlights of its prized pupil. By contrast and at the same time remaining reasonable and fair (it’s one of the world’s few sporting monopolies), ESPN+ hit the pugilistic jackpot on Saturday afternoon when the IBF World Featherweight championship clash between Josh Warrington and Carl Frampton adorned its airwaves, or stream waves or whatever.

Of course, many may have missed the contest in America due to the fact that it aired during the mid to late afternoon in most markets. It’s well worth a watch or two, if you can sneak away from wrapping gifts and last minute shopping.

This brings us to the Premier Boxing Champions telecast which was beamed coast to coast on the FOX Network on Saturday evening. More than anything, it seemed more a chance to introduce the Charlo twins to even more of the American sporting audience. What we ended up with was what many are calling a robbery followed by a make up decision for the obvious faux pas. For starters, the FOX crew was very worthy of pushing the button, as in the ‘mute’ button. It’s actually the best way to watch a bout if you’re intent on judging it for fun’s sake. Ultimately of course, our decisions don’t matter.

The Charlo brothers are said to have flipped a coin to decide who took the main event for the night and who was left with the co-main. In the first bout of the two, Jermell (31-1, 15 KO’s) lost his WBC World Super Welterweight title to Tony Harrison by way of unanimous decision.

Charlo cried foul, as did much of social media and fans. Never mind the fact that if thirty-six minutes aren’t enough for a fighter to seal the proverbial deal, then it’s tough luck when the decision doesn’t go his or her way. Furthermore, this was thirty-six minutes to defend one of the most sought after championship belts in all of boxing.

Tony Harrison (28-2, 21 KO’s) had lost in his previous attempt to win a world title last year when he was knocked out by current champion Jarrett Hurd in the ninth round of a bout which was visibly competitive up to the point of the stoppage.

Once the three scorecards were read aloud and “Iron Man” Charlo lost his championship, it was he who was surprisingly interviewed in the ring first as opposed to the new champion. Harrison offered him an immediate rematch, yet Jermell wouldn’t let it go. To be fair, emotions and reason often run in opposite directions once you’ve spent the better part of an hour in preparation for and in the act of getting hit and returning fire. It happens.

Once the main event began, some of us may have wondered if the network, the WBC or maybe even the mysterious black hand would notify the bout’s judges that another upset simply couldn’t happen. Matt Korobov was a last minute replacement for Jermall Charlo’s original opponent, Willie Monroe, Jr. A banned substance was discovered in his system after a mandatory drug test. Incidentally, Willie’s uncle, Willie “The Worm” Monroe holds the distinction of being one of just three fighters to defeat the great Marvin Hagler, which he did in 1976.

Hagler was also beaten by Bobby Watts two months earlier and eleven years later by “Sugar” Ray Leonard. Marvin was able to avenge the losses to Monroe and Watts, yet chose not to do so with Leonard. He was disgusted by the split decision loss and never fought again.

How is this relevant to the bouts in Brooklyn on Saturday night? It’s interesting that in that famous or perhaps infamous bout in 1987 for the WBC World Middleweight title, two judges (Dave Moretti and Lou Fillipo) were closest in terms of how they saw the bout. Lou gave the bout to Hagler, seven rounds to five, while Dave did the same for Leonard. Only Jose Juan Guerra was the one who should’ve been tested for drugs that night, as his 118-110 scorecard for Leonard would attest.

The three judges for Jermall Charlo’s bout against Matt Korobov were Max DeLuca, Steve Weisfeld and Larry Hazzard, Jr. DeLuca and Weisfeld awarded the bout to Charlo (28-0, 21 KO’s), eight rounds to four with identical scorecards of 116-112 apiece. Meanwhile, Hazzard, Jr. may have been following his dad’s lead. Larry, Sr. is a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame who had a nice amateur career as a boxer and went on to become a professional referee of several championship contests before he became head of the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board. He was also the Fox Network’s ‘unofficial’ judge for the viewers.

Once the night was done, some were likely shocked to see Matt Korobov still standing and alert. Korobov (28-2, 14 KO’s) was the late replacement and actually gave a great effort against Charlo on Saturday evening at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. In the end, we may have learned a few things. Firstly, Korobov did well and secondly, Charlo has no business calling out Canelo Alvarez for a fight, save for the desire to admire the lights of the arena.

Jermall failed to move his head with any regularity and early on, southpaw Korobov wasn’t able to capitalize on this or able to throw a powerful enough left hook to send the Houston, Texas champion to the canvas. Once the action was over, yet before we learned of the official numbers, Fox’s ‘unofficial’ analyst Larry Hazzard, Sr. had Charlo in a near wash, yet it was junior who really stole the cake and ate it, too. Little Larry scored the contest 119-108 for Jermall Charlo. Utterly ridiculous. The implications of the decision aren’t in line with the aforementioned Guerra or Adelaide Byrd or C.J. Ross, yet nonetheless hard of sight.

Hopefully, Canelo Alvarez will seek a bigger challenge than the one presently presented by Charlo. A bout with Danny Jacobs or even a third bout with Gennady Golovkin sounds better. This was also a stark reminder of why boxing on primetime TV on a Saturday will remain a tough sell.

