Yesterday, I was able catch up with GGG’s new trainer, the amiable Johnathon Banks. Banks started working with Golovkin about 7 weeks before GGG demolished the woefully overmatched Steve Rolls.

Asked about his impressions of the Kazakh Kid Dynamite, Johnathon revealed, “We had talked to one another a number of times over the years and there was a mutual respect there. Of course, talking now and then is not the same as training someone.”

The former heavyweight contender and mentee of the late, immortal Emanuel Steward, continued, “In the gym, Gennady is like a kid in a candy shop. He listens, is pleasant to work with. He is always smiling and his positive attitude rubs off on the other guys. Gennady is such a first-class person. He doesn’t carry himself like the star that he is. He is always helping other fighters in the gym.”

Johnathon described what he took his task to be with the 37-year-old future Hall of Famer; “I am just trying to build upon what he already has. I want him to become and go down in history as a complete boxer, not just a knockout artist.”

With end in mind, Johnathon noted, “More than anything we are working on fundamentals.”

I confess that I found this a little odd as I always thought GGG was more than sound on the basics. Then again, in their last tiff Canelo was able to nail GGG with sharp counter-rights. And so, perhaps the most important aspect of the hurting game that Johnathon is trying to pass on is head movement.

“We are trying to get him to move his head,” said Banks. “He did more of that against Rolls and he is doing it in the gym.”

I countered that a lot of big punchers have a hard time moving their noggins but Johnathon said, “It seems to be coming pretty easily to Gennady.”

We went down a conversational side road for a few minutes when Johnathon remarked that being a pulverizing puncher like GGG is both a blessing and a danger. “Look,” he said, “at Mike Tyson’s career. Head movement was huge with him and his trainer. In the beginning, Mike was all combinations and moving his head. Then something got into him, and he started looking for that one shot and it was all downhill from there, because there are always going to be guys who can take or avoid that one shot.”

As for GGG, Johnathon observed, “In the second fight with Canelo, who I though fought a great fight, Gennady was looking to land that one shot, which for him means either a big right or a left and we want to get out of that one-shot mindset. That is part of what I mean when I say that we are working on fundamentals.”

In almost all my interviews, I try to pocket a little advice for the kids I train. So, I asked Johnathon, who is always generous with his time, if he recalled Manny’s advice that when you throw a left hook, you want to lock your arm as though it were an iron bar.

We were on the phone, so Johnathon hit the pause button and said, “Let me try to picture what you are saying.” Then he came back, “Ah, sure, I gotcha. Yes, that was Manny. The left hook is harder and sharper when your arm is locked out than when your arm is loose and floppy.”

A veteran boxing trainer and professor of philosophy at St. Olaf College, Marino is the author of the recently published THE EXISTENTIALIST’S SURVIVAL GUIDE; HOW TO LIVE AUTHENTICALLY IN AN INAUTHENTIC AGE (Harper). You can follow him on Twitter@GordonMarino.