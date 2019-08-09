“I might have someone. He’s always in the gym and will fight anyone.” (Richard Baker)

When I look at his pictures, I sometimes imagine Raphael up in the ring, moving forward, his blue silk trunks shining like the morning sky…

Starting an article, especially one concerning a ring death, can be difficult. Add to that a certain amount of guilt and regret over a minor incident, and one risks ending up with more of a confession than a story. The challenge occurred on one of those nights when I decided to organize a stack of boxing photos. I have been taking fight pictures for 50 years and should have thousands of them. Unfortunately, on one of those occasions when I hated boxing, I tossed everything out. Boxing has always been a love-hate relationship with me, as it is with many fans. I decided to put the newer photos in order after I fell back in love. I have all the organizational skills of a Brontosaurus, which might explain why they went extinct.

I flipped through shots of Al Cole, Kirk Johnson, Chris Byrd, Ricky Hatton, and hundreds of other famous, and not so famous, boxers. A small stack of photos of Raphael Ortiz stopped me. A rubber band, that snapped apart from age when I picked at it, had held them tightly and they scattered onto the floor like so many well-read magazines, the corners curled up, several torn, others yellowed and soiled. With a single finger I pushed them to attention, little soldiers all in various poses, some single and posed shots, others against different opponents. The images drew me back to another time, before he was killed in the ring, when I knew Raphael to be one of the most exciting, and decent, boxers in the Northwest.

Falling into fond memories of the past is an inviting trap. Terrible human beings become quaint or tolerable. Attend the funeral of the worst ogre and notice how, according to the preacher, he has grown into a saint. I never heard anyone say a harsh thing about Raphael, in life or in death. I only knew him through boxing but the first time I met him he seemed like a decent fellow. He was fighting on a Patrick Ortiz show, a promoter with whom he often worked. He entered the ring wearing spotless blue and white trunks and a robe that seemed to glow next to his sand-colored skin. He was a handsome man like Alexis Arguello was a handsome man. They might have been brothers, wiry arms, muscled chest and stomach so tight breaths did not move them. At the bell he moved ahead, confident, each step both light and firm as if walking up a slight embankment. He knew how to hold his hands, elbows in, face protected. His fists were like thrown stones, solid and devastating. He eventually earned 14 wins, 13 by knockout. He also had 14 loses. He either knocked an opponent out, or lost on points. His power kept him too conservative with punches.

I can’t remember spending a lot of time with Raphael, but he seemed to like to me. We talked before and after most fights. He brought an ingratiating smile to the table. He understood his limitations and never expected to be a world champion. He liked to box. He enjoyed being in shape. The extra money was also an asset. I tried to drop his name to matchmakers and promoters.

While working with Banner Promotions, I saw Josh, Artie Pelullo’s main man, frantically making calls. Shane Sims, Banner’s official photographer, had gotten me the job with Banner. Shane is a crusty iconoclast who seems a rough sort, but in reality, is extremely kind and helpful. I think we were doing the Ricky Hatton vs. Juan Urango fight.

“Matthew’s fight fell out,” he said. “Artie needs someone fast.”

Matthew is the brother of Ricky Hatton, whom Artie was promoting at the time. Matthew fought on the undercard of most of Ricky’s fight. His opponents had to be carefully handpicked to keep him winning, therefore keeping Ricky happy.

“I might have someone,” I said. “He’s always in the gym and will fight anyone.”

Shane called Josh over. We were in Artie’s suite. His suite becomes a portable office when the business is on the road. Coffee brews on the table, doughnuts balance on napkins in the mornings, snacks and pizza are laid out in the afternoon. Artie schmoozes and glad-hands various guests, the high rollers in silk suites, and boxing folks in blue jeans and sweatshirts, both groups essential to boxing. Josh and Shane run various parts of the business, Shane arranging everything for the venue, Josh everything else.

“I know this kid,” I said. “He’s always in the gym and will fight anyone. He bats .500, not the best record, but he might be what you want.”

Josh seemed impressed and went to his computer to do some research. He returned wearing a frown. “Are you crazy?” he said. “All his wins are KOs.”

“He only wins half his fights,” I said.

“We can’t take that kind of chance. No one’s happy if he gets in that one good shot.”

“I am,” I said. “And so is Ortiz.”

Josh returned to work looking for a suitable opponent, probably contacting homeless shelters or skid row missions.

Raphael had a few chances for bigger fights. He lost to Lovemore Ndou in Atlantic City when he caught a body shot in the 7thround followed by a head shot and was knocked out. He had better luck when he beat Santos Pakau by TKO.

He called me one day from Oregon. He had been living with the same woman for years and decided it was time to marry her. He asked me to photograph the wedding. I am no wedding photographer. It is one of the easiest ways to make money as a photographer. I never do anything for money and would have shot his wedding for free, but it seemed like too much work to drive to Oregon to photograph an event where punches were unlikely to be thrown. I am accustomed to fists on a face, not lips. He talked about the party, the food, the music, and the good times. He wanted me to be part of it. With a great deal of guilt, I declined. I remember the disappointment in his voice.

It was a minor incident, but it has always troubled me. Spending a few days in Oregon would not have troubled me and if it made someone else happy, all the better. I felt very selfish. The next time I heard about Raphael, he was dead, killed in a bout with Michael Lucero at the Seven Feathers Casino, in Oregon.

The death came as a shock to everyone who knew Raphael. He was attempting to avenge an unusual loss by TKO to Lucero in a previous bout. Lucero was no KO artist nor did he have the skill of Raphael. In 27 fights, Lucero had only pulled off 4 KOs and 12 wins. Boxing is a dangerous sport.

Knowing someone who has been killed is usually difficult. I learned that in the war. Killed might not be the correct word. Killing is an intentional act. Ring deaths are accidents. Raphael died in the ring. No one intended to kill him just like no jockey intends to kill a racing horse on the track, or people on the football field, or with a vehicle on the highway. The Vietnamese attribute everything to luck. His luck was bad that night just as Lucero’s might have been.

The surprising thing to me is how quickly we are forgotten. I can’t remember how my mother looked, or anyone else who has died in my lifetime. Only pictures act as reminders, which is why I regret not taking the wedding pictures.

I sometimes think of Raphael, his stomach grown to roundness, sitting on an overstuffed chair, a few boxing photos in his hand, and talking to his grandkids. “Yes, your grandfather was a boxer in his youth. Not a great boxer, but a decent one. Look at these pictures.”

Photographs freeze time. They live in the past and in the present. When I look at his pictures, I sometimes imagine Raphael up in the ring, moving forward, his blue silk trunks shining like the morning sky.