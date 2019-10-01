Barrios looked intimidated from the opening bell. He almost looked ill. (Richard Baker)

On every large boxing card, promoters attempt to put in a fight to please a variety of fans, a championship fight, a knockout bout, and a controversial decision to give fans incompetent judges to carp about. The Stables Center fight on September 28 had them all. First came the unification fight between Errol Spence and Shawn Porter—first-class all the way, something every boxing fan can appreciate. To mix it up a bit there needs to be a bout with a sure knockout. Two bouts had that potential: Guerrero vs. Thomas and Barrios vs. Akhmedov. And, of course, there must be a controversial decision. If that happened in any fight, people thought it would be between Anthony Dirrell and David Benavidez. This evening of fights did not disappoint, although not as expected.

The main event was nothing less than spectacular, two of the world’s best dogging each other over 12 rounds, giving and taking on almost equal grounds with Spence eking out a split decision.

The knockout did not occur in either of the expected bouts. The tough and experienced Robert Guerrero should have KO’d the neophyte Thomas, who boxes for fun, with little effort. Guerrero showed himself too old for the task and had to settle for a split decision win.

If not Guerrero, than why not Barrios? Barrios, with 24 wins and KO power in either hand, should have put away a boxer with only 7 fights. It was not to happen. Not only did he not KO Akhmedov, his fight became the controversial decision with some of the worst judging seen this year.

Barrios looked intimidated from the opening bell, hesitant, shy, not his usually aggressive style. He almost looked ill. He moved forward, but with little enthusiasm. Akhmedov was pumped with energy. His body is a series of stringy muscles washing against small mountains. His legs are like pistons and he has a granite chest and stomach. Every punch he threw seemed to rock the entire ring. What he lacks is balance.

The first rounds were fairly even with Barrios keeping up the pace even as his face started to shred. He managed to drop Akhmedov just far enough for him to touch the canvas with a single glove to maintain his balance. The knockdown was enough to tell Akhmedov to pick up the pace. A good thing it was not really a knockdown or he might have torn Barrios apart.

Akhmedov was on Barrios like a sledgehammer. He took over and molded the left side of Barrios face turning it into some kind of weird surrealist bronze sculpture. The crowd, overwhelming for Barrios at the beginning of the fight, now turned to Akhmedov. Everyone likes a winner. There was doubt that Barrios could finish the bout, but he managed to gather enough strength to put Akhmedov down again.

The crowd erupted when the decision was announced for Barrios in a pathetic decision. Several objects flew into the ring. The win must have been bittersweet for Barrios. On what should have been his happiest night, he walked away with slumped shoulders as if the belt was too heavy to carry. As the photographer beside me said, “Well, Barrios was due a break.” Yes, but not one to break his heart.