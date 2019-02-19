The champion Breland was coming off a big win and it looked like the sky was the limit.

WBA welterweight champion Mark Breland met Aaron Davis in defense of his crown on July 8, 1990, at Harrah’s Hotel & Casino in Reno, Nevada. Beland had won the crown, and avenged his only loss to Marlon Starling, two years earlier. He was coming off a big win over Lloyd Honeyghan and it looked like the sky was the limit for the 27-1-1 champ. Unfortunately for Breland the 29-0 challenger, Aaron “Superman” Davis, was about to spoil the party…