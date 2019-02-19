Aaron Davis vs. Mark Breland

By Boxing News on February 19, 2019
The champion Breland was coming off a big win and it looked like the sky was the limit.

WBA welterweight champion Mark Breland met Aaron Davis in defense of his crown on July 8, 1990, at Harrah’s Hotel & Casino in Reno, Nevada. Beland had won the crown, and avenged his only loss to Marlon Starling, two years earlier. He was coming off a big win over Lloyd Honeyghan and it looked like the sky was the limit for the 27-1-1 champ. Unfortunately for Breland the 29-0 challenger, Aaron “Superman” Davis, was about to spoil the party…

Aaron Davis Vs Mark Breland Rds 1 2 3 4 5



Aaron Davis Vs Mark Breland Rds 6 7 8 9 & Postfight



Origin Bronx, New York City, New York
Date of Birth(Age) 1967.04.07 (52)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W49+L6+D0=55
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Trainer Tumbler Davis

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2002.07.23 Ross Thompson 25-5-1 W(MD) 10/10
2001.02.09 Vinny Pazienza 46-8-0 W(TKO) 8/10
2000.05.26 Luis Carmona 15-8-0 W(TKO) 8/12
2000.02.19 Mack Willis 4-18-2 W(TKO) 3/
1997.09.09 Alfonso Daniels 18-3-0 W(KO) 6/10
1997.07.20 Tommy Small 35-14-0 W(KO) 1/12

