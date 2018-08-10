“I thought since I was young that my style fit the pro game. It’s always been my dream.”

If it is truly the case that boxing is indeed a sport best suited for the young, then we may be moving even deeper into a time where the latter teens are the beginning of a golden age for some of its competitors. The effects of age can often appear quicker than a rabbit from a hat, as we’re often witnesses of athletes “turning old overnight.”

Perhaps there’s also fears inside of some fighters of remaining young and showing one’s age all within the same time frame. Boxing is the ultimate gamble, of course, and remaining focused, prepared and perhaps most importantly, surrounded by the best team can be paramount to success. Such qualities are readily seen in welterweight prospect Aaron “The Silencer” McKenna.

McKenna has won his last three bouts by way of stoppage and he’s set to take on Mexico native Rolando Mendivil (10-4, 3 KO’s) this Saturday night at The Avalon in Hollywood, California. The Golden Boy Promotions card holds the unique distinction of being the first boxing event to be streamed on ‘Facebook Live’ and will be headlined with the WBA World Featherweight Title showdown between Jesus Rojas (26-1-2, 19 KO’s) and Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (26-1, 14 KO’s). Aaron is sure that Saturday cannot come soon enough. “Camp went great,” he said. “I’m in the best shape of my life and I did several rounds of sparring with former world champion Sergey Lipinets. He’s fast and that’s made me razor sharp.”

He continued, “The best sparring in the world is done here. It’s very important and it was very hard to get that type of experience back in Ireland. Over here, it’s great and it’s what you need to do if you want to make it to the big time.”

As soon as he turned professional late last year, the nineteen-year-old native of Smithborough, Ireland, traded in the steadily temperate and often rainy climate of the Emerald Isle for the consistently pleasant sunshine of the Los Angeles area. Once he felt he’d gone as far as his talent could take him in the amateur ranks, McKenna (4-0, 3 KO’s) made his way to the west coast of the United States.

“I won silver in the European Junior Boxing Championships in 2014,” said the amiable Irish fighter during a recent interview. “I fought in Anapa (Russia) and though the experience was great, I thought since I was young that my style fit the professional game. It’s always been my dream.”

The big day came in December of 2017. “The Silencer” was ready not only for his professional debut, but set to showcase his abilities in ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena’ as well. However, McKenna quickly learned one of the facts of life, so to speak in the professional boxing game. There would be no night in the ring at Madison Square Garden.

“My opponent was overweight and had some medical issues, so the fight was called,” he said. “I had to take it on the chin, but my brother Stephen, who’s also a fighter and I went to Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn to remain focused and prepared.”

His insight and patience would pay off in a big way, as just one short week later he swapped one historic fight town for another. He found himself as part of the undercard of the December clash between Orlando Salido and Miguel Roman at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

Aaron expressed his happiness at the chance to introduce himself to America in such a legendary locale. “It was very exciting to fight in Las Vegas. All the big fights are there and the best fight there, too. I can’t wait to fight there again,” he said. “I had a great debut and all went according to plan. I boxed very well.” He earned a four-round, unanimous decision victory and he has yet to look back.

Aaron was quick to discover the multi-national presence in such a city as cosmopolitan as Los Angeles. His style in the ring, which has helped him end his last three contests under the scheduled four rounds, has quickly endeared him to a handful of fan bases.

“The Mexicans and Americans are taking to me, but there’s no better crowd than when the Irish are behind you,” he said. He considers himself a student of the game and told this writer of the admiration he holds for a legendary name whom he likely didn’t have the chance to see fight, neither live nor on television. “I’ve always loved to watch the bouts of Mike Tyson,” he said. “I just loved the way he fought and how he had so many of his opponents beaten before he even made it into the ring.”

