By Boxing News on November 11, 2017
Pryor was 31-0. Arguello was 77-4. And the fight was a war, a bona fide boxing classic.

On November 12, 1982 at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida, WBA junior welterweight champion Aaron Pryor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, defended his title against WBC lightweight champion Alexis Arguello, (77-4-0) from Managua, Nicaragua. The always unpredictable Pryor was undefeated at 31-0. Arguello was 77-4. And the fight was a war, a bona fide boxing classic…

Aaron Pryor vs Alexis Arguello I - Nov 12, 1982 - Entire fight - Rounds 1 - 14



Comments

  1. Emmy Gamboa 12:42pm, 11/11/2015

    Aaron Pryor would not have beaten Alexis Arguello fair and square if he had not taken an energy enhancing substance before the fight.  The boxing world knows that!

