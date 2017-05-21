Mares and Perez had identical 20-0 records. The IBF bantamweight title was up for grabs.

On May 22, 2010 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, Abner Mares, from Montebello, California by way of Guadalajara, Jalisco, México, fought Yonnhy Perez, from Santa Fe Springs, California via Cartagena, Colombia, for the IBF bantamweight title. Both fighters were undefeated with identical 20-0 records. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…