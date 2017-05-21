Abner Mares vs. Yonnhy Perez

By Boxing News on May 21, 2017
Abner Mares vs. Yonnhy Perez
Mares and Perez had identical 20-0 records. The IBF bantamweight title was up for grabs.

On May 22, 2010 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, Abner Mares, from Montebello, California by way of Guadalajara, Jalisco, México, fought Yonnhy Perez, from Santa Fe Springs, California via Cartagena, Colombia, for the IBF bantamweight title. Both fighters were undefeated with identical 20-0 records. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Yonnhy Perez vs Abner Mares ヨニー・ペレスvsアブネル・マレス



Fighter's Info

  • Abner Mares

  • Yonnhy Perez

Real Name Abner Mares Martinez
Origin Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1985.11.28 (32)
Rated at Featherweight
W-L-D W29+L1+D1=31
Height 5 feet 5 inches
Reach 66 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.03.07 Arturo Santos Reyes 18-4-0 W(UD) 10/10
2014.12.13 Jose Ramirez 25-4-0 W(RTD) 5/10
2014.07.12 Jonathan Oquendo 24-3-0 W(UD) 10/10
2013.08.24 Jhonny Gonzalez 54-8-0 L(KO) 1/12
2013.05.04 Daniel Ponce De Leon 44-4-0 W(TKO) 9/12
2012.11.10 Anselmo Moreno 33-1-1 W(UD) 12/12

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record