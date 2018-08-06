Freitas was 35-0. Diego Corrales was 38-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On August 7, 2004 at Foxwoods Resort at Mashantucket, Connecticut, WBO lightweight champion Acelino Freitas, from Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, defended his title against former IBF/WBO super featherweight champion Diego Corrales, from Sacramento, California. Freitas was undefeated at 35-0. Corrales was 38-2, having lost to Floyd Mayweather in 2001 and Joel Casamayor in 2003. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…