On January 12, 2002 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBO champion Acelino Freitas, from Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, fought WBA champion Joel Casamayor, from Guantanamo, Cuba, in a super featherweight unification bout. Both fighters were undefeated. Freitas was 30-0. Casamayor was 26-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…