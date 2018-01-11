Acelino Freitas vs. Joel Casamayor

By Boxing News on January 11, 2018
Acelino Freitas vs. Joel Casamayor
Both fighters were undefeated. Freitas was 30-0. Joel Casamayor was 26-0. (Slone Art)

On January 12, 2002 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBO champion Acelino Freitas, from Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, fought WBA champion Joel Casamayor, from Guantanamo, Cuba, in a super featherweight unification bout. Both fighters were undefeated. Freitas was 30-0. Casamayor was 26-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

BOX LIVE # FREITAS vs CASAMAYOR 1.2.3R (12R J) (2002/1)



BOX LIVE # FREITAS vs CASAMAYOR 4.5.6R (12R TKO) (2002/1)



BOX LIVE # FREITAS vs CASAMAYOR 7.8.9R (12R TKO) (2002/1)



BOX LIVE # FREITAS vs CASAMAYOR 10.11.12R (12R TKO) (2002/1)



Fighter's Info

  • Acelino Freitas

  • Joel Casamayor

Origin Salvador Bahia Brazil
Date of Birth(Age) 1975.09.21 (43)
Rated at
W-L-D W40+L2+D0=42
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 67 inches
Trainer Oscar SuÃ¡rez

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.08.15 Mateo Damian Veron 21-16-2 W(KO) 3/10
2012.06.02 Michael Oliveira 17-0-0 W(TKO) 9/10
2007.04.28 Juan Diaz 31-0-0 L(RTD) 8/12
2006.04.29 Zahir Raheem 27-1-0 W(SD) 12/12
2005.07.16 Fabian Salazar 21-13-1 W(KO) 1/10
2004.12.11 Fernando David Saucedo 16-3-2 W(UD) 10/10

