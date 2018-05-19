The final scores after 12 rounds were 114-114 twice and 115-113. (Esther Lin/Showtime)

Saturday night at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Quebec, Canada, WBC light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson (29-1-2, 24 KOs) from Blainville, Quebec, Canada, by way of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, retained his title via majority draw against two-division champion Badou Jack (22-1-3, 13 KOs) from Las Vegas by way of Stockholm, Sweden.

The final scores after 12 competitive rounds were 114-114 twice (Guido Cavalleri and Eric Marlinski) and 115-113 (Jesse Reyes).

If the fight was 15 instead of 12 rounds, Badou would have won. He also would have won had the fight been in Las Vegas.

Fighting out of the blue corner in gold trunks and coming off a long layoff, Stevenson fought as he always fought. Relying more on power than strategy, he threw everything at the challenger but the kitchen sink in the first half of the fight and it looked like a romp. But the man opposite him was never hurt and didn’t fade. Instead, he came on strong in the second half of the fight, putting the result in the hands of the judges, who this time didn’t disappoint.

Badou, fighting out of the red corner in purple trunks with gold trim, had a game plan coming in. The idea was to survive the initial onslaught and take the 40-year-old Stevenson into the later rounds when his energy would flag and the challenger could make his move. That was beautifully executed, but Jack and his team cut it too close, helped in large part by a Stevenson body shot in round 10, and forgetting how unfair boxing can be, enabling the champion to retain his title by default.

More to come…