Adonis Stevenson Hospitalized

By Caryn A. Tate on December 2, 2018
GYM promoter Yvon Michel announced late Saturday that Adonis “Superman” Stevenson was hospitalized and is in critical condition following his knockout loss to Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

Stevenson is a long-reigning world champion, holding the WBC light heavyweight world title for five and a half years. He won the belt in highly impressive fashion, knocking out Chad Dawson in one round in 2013, and defended it successfully nine times before losing in a competitive bout last night.

All of us at Boxing.com pray that Adonis makes a full and fast recovery.

Comments

  1. don from prov 08:16am, 12/02/2018

    Stevenson looked bad when he went down.
    My wishes are with him.

Fighter's Info

  • Adonis Stevenson

  • Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Origin Port au Prince Haiti
Date of Birth(Age) 1977.09.22 (41)
Rated at Light Heavyweight
W-L-D W26+L1+D0=27
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 77 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.04.04 Sakio Bika 32-6-3 W(UD) 12/12
2014.12.19 Dmitry Sukhotsky 22-2-0 W(KO) 5/12
2014.05.24 Andrzej Fonfara 25-2-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.11.30 Tony Bellew 20-1-1 W(TKO) 6/12
2013.09.28 Tavoris Cloud 24-1-0 W(RTD) 7/12
2013.06.08 Chad Dawson 31-2-0 W(KO) 1/12

