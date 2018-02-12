He defended the belt successfully 9 times before losing in a competitive bout last night.

Adonis “Superman” Stevenson was hospitalized and is in critical condition following his knockout loss to Oleksandr Gvozdyk…

GYM promoter Yvon Michel announced late Saturday that Adonis “Superman” Stevenson was hospitalized and is in critical condition following his knockout loss to Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

Stevenson is a long-reigning world champion, holding the WBC light heavyweight world title for five and a half years. He won the belt in highly impressive fashion, knocking out Chad Dawson in one round in 2013, and defended it successfully nine times before losing in a competitive bout last night.

All of us at Boxing.com pray that Adonis makes a full and fast recovery.

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate