Mauricio Sulaiman, President of the World Boxing Association, paid a visit to former WBA light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson in Quebec City earlier this week. Under normal circumstances there might have been much to discuss, like possible maneuvers for Stevenson to retain his title. But conversation was nonexistent.

In defense of boxing, which sometimes needs all the defense it can get, Sulaiman, prior to looking at the comatose boxer at the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, spoke with the press about what occurred.

“It was an accident,” he said, failing to acknowledge the essential nature of the sport. “It was a very unfortunate situation and in general terms the referee of Montreal Michael Griffin had a good performance.”

Praising a referee has its place, but it might be inappropriate while visiting a comatose fighter who the ref was paid to protect.

“The WBC has worked constantly to make boxing safer for boxers in recent years, including modifications to the rules. Boxing is dangerous, but there are other more dangerous sports.”

Saying boxing is dangerous is like saying sugar it sweet. The obviousness boggles the mind. As far as the “other more dangerous sports,” Sulaiman gave no examples. Perhaps none came to mind.

“Adonis is a very special champion and friend,” added Sulaiman. “We have to support him in this moment that he is fighting for his life. The WBC cares about all our fighters and it is a legacy that my father left to watch over each one of them.”

Does that mean the WBC intends to cover his medical expenses, which could be exorbitant and last many years?

That was not addressed.