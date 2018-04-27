The knock on Jack, insofar as there is a knock on Jack, is his lack of one-punch power.

On Saturday, May 19, in a fight televised live on Showtime Championship Boxing from Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, WBA light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson (29-1, 24 KOs), the knockout artist from Blainville, Quebec, Canada, by way of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, will defend his title against former Olympian and two-division champion Badou Jack (22-1-2, 13 KOs), from Las Vegas by way of Stockholm, Sweden.

Despite having notched eight successful defenses of the title since his first round demolition of Chad Dawson in 2013, it often felt as though the 40-year-old Stevenson was treading water as he avoided the toughest opposition in a deep division. Stoppages of Tommy Karpency in 2015 and Andrzej Fonfara in his most recent title defense are nothing to sneeze at. But at the same time, neither man is Badou Jack, who improves with every outing.

“I’m definitely excited and hungry to get into the ring and perform,” said Stevenson. “I’ve trained very hard for this fight against Badou Jack. I’m looking forward to winning this fight by knockout. I’m from the Kronk Gym and we always look for the knockout. Jack is a good, technical boxer. He was a world champion and he has done very well. He’s tough and I won’t underestimate him. I’ll be prepared for anything he brings in the ring.”

The knock on 34-year-old Jack, insofar as there is a knock on Jack, is his lack of one-punch knockout power. But he has defied the odds more than once. He won the WBC 168-pound title via a majority decision against Anthony Dirrell in 2015 and defended the title three times, against George Groves in 2015, Lucian Bute in 2016, and James DeGale in 2017. Last August he moved up in weight to 175 and knocked out Nathan Cleverly to win the WBA light heavyweight title, which he relinquished to get it on with Stevenson.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to fight for my third world title against one of the division’s best, Adonis Stevenson,” said Jack. “I’ve been asking for this fight for a long time and was willing to fight him anywhere, including his backyard. I know he’s good and very dangerous and that’s the reason I want to fight him. I’m all about the best fighting the best and come May 19th, I’m bringing the WBC belt back to Las Vegas.”