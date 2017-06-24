Adrien Broner: Sweet Smell of Success
“Mikey isn’t a sloppy fighter, he isn’t an awkward fighter. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a Mexican, but he boxes like an African American…”
On Saturday, July 29, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in a fight televised live on Showtime Championship Boxing, Adrien Broner (33-2, 24 KOs), “The Problem” from Cincinnati, Ohio, faces former three-weight champion Mikey Garcia (36-0, 30 KOs), the nascent superstar fighting out of Oxnard, California.
Broner and Garcia met the press at Manhattan’s Dream Hotel Downtown this week to discuss the fight. Broner is a 5:1 underdog, a role he relishes, but thinks the demotion is excessive.
“I don’t be gettin’ into this, the media and stuff like that,” Broner said. “But I heard Mikey is a big favorite, that like they got Mikey like 5-to-1. They don’t give me no chance. I just feel like you got some serious bettors out there, looking at that like, ‘5-to-1?’ I hope no one puts their house against me on this fight, because it won’t work out well for you. But y’all can sit up and say McGregor gonna beat Floyd. Man, this boxing game crazy! You know what I’m saying? So after this fight, I just feel like if I come out untouched, you know, I feel like I’m gonna be victorious.”
Mayweather may “come out untouched” when he fights Conor McGregor, but Broner will have his hands full with Garcia. Mikey is moving up from 135 to 140, Broner’s ideal weight, so the fight will likely be competitive while it lasts.
“You know, it’s gonna be a hell of a fight,” Broner said. “I know Robert Garcia, he’s training his little brother to death, like always. He’s 36-0. He’s undefeated at [140] and under. And if people don’t know, I’m really undefeated at [140] and under, also. And, you know, somebody 0 gotta go, even though mine already left. [At 140] and under, somebody 0 gotta go. You know what I’m saying?”
Broner is still a main event fighter. He’s the A-side of the promotion. But another loss would surprise no one.
“I’ve been in some crazy situations and I’m blessed to be here,” said Broner. “To get a fight like this is huge. Boxing is going back to the old days where the best fight the best. Mikey is definitely one of the best out there today. Mikey isn’t a sloppy fighter, he isn’t an awkward fighter. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a Mexican, but he boxes like an African American. We’re going to have a nice fight. I can’t wait to put on a show. This will take me to the superstar level where I need to be.”
That superstar level is the exact same place Garcia wants to be.
“I can’t stress the importance of this fight enough,” Mikey said. “It’s the biggest fight that I could have. There are other names that are out there, but nothing made more sense than facing Adrien Broner.
“Adrien has accomplished a lot and when he’s at his best, he’s really great. That’s what I expect on July 29. I see that he’s taking this seriously by moving camp to Colorado. I expect him to bring the best out of me and give the fans the best fight possible.”
Broner can shine in the ring. But he can also be indifferent. No one knows which Broner will show on any given night.
“I think he is motivated because it’s a big fight,” Garcia said, “one where he can try to get his career back on track and try to be a superstar like he has been in past big fights. He didn’t perform so well in his past fight against Granados and this is an opportunity for him to jump back and be a superstar again. And I think that’s what’s motivating him for this fight.”
The pressure is on, but it’s not on Garcia.
“Adrien is going to come to beat me and I’m coming 100 percent to beat him. The fans will be the winner on fight night, but my hand will be raised.”
Lucas McCain 02:01pm, 06/24/2017
As I recall, blues great B.B. King also had many children by different mothers, and President LBJ gave interviews while relieving himself on the john, as for the other stuff, I don’t want to recall who did, though it amuses me to think he has something in common with Marilyn Chambers. I guess what you are saying is he’s a reverse-Renaissance man, gather together all the qualities of a variety of role models! (He actually did go further in the ring than one might expect. I suppose this is his final payday.)
Anonymous 11:58am, 06/24/2017
Broner has several kids from different mothers. He engages in group porn films. He gives interviews while taking a foul-smelling dump, he throws money down the toilet, he sticks his tongue into he sweaty rear orifice of a stripper on the stage and in the public, he throws away money from his car, he beats up people on the streets. He can hardly say a sentence and is plug ugly. He is a disgrace to boxing.
What ‘s to like?
Koolz 11:17am, 06/24/2017
Broner is an embarrassment and a psychologically unstable person. He doesn’t take boxing seriously. He is a poor role model for young kids and he hangs out with the wannabe Gangsters…which means!
We have guns, money , drugs, hookers, ....all destructive elements in a life style that will move to fast and devour you.
Mikey will hurt him bad.