Adrien Broner has two losses, but it feels like more. Another loss would surprise no one.

“Mikey isn’t a sloppy fighter, he isn’t an awkward fighter. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a Mexican, but he boxes like an African American…”

On Saturday, July 29, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in a fight televised live on Showtime Championship Boxing, Adrien Broner (33-2, 24 KOs), “The Problem” from Cincinnati, Ohio, faces former three-weight champion Mikey Garcia (36-0, 30 KOs), the nascent superstar fighting out of Oxnard, California.

Broner and Garcia met the press at Manhattan’s Dream Hotel Downtown this week to discuss the fight. Broner is a 5:1 underdog, a role he relishes, but thinks the demotion is excessive.

“I don’t be gettin’ into this, the media and stuff like that,” Broner said. “But I heard Mikey is a big favorite, that like they got Mikey like 5-to-1. They don’t give me no chance. I just feel like you got some serious bettors out there, looking at that like, ‘5-to-1?’ I hope no one puts their house against me on this fight, because it won’t work out well for you. But y’all can sit up and say McGregor gonna beat Floyd. Man, this boxing game crazy! You know what I’m saying? So after this fight, I just feel like if I come out untouched, you know, I feel like I’m gonna be victorious.”

Mayweather may “come out untouched” when he fights Conor McGregor, but Broner will have his hands full with Garcia. Mikey is moving up from 135 to 140, Broner’s ideal weight, so the fight will likely be competitive while it lasts.

“You know, it’s gonna be a hell of a fight,” Broner said. “I know Robert Garcia, he’s training his little brother to death, like always. He’s 36-0. He’s undefeated at [140] and under. And if people don’t know, I’m really undefeated at [140] and under, also. And, you know, somebody 0 gotta go, even though mine already left. [At 140] and under, somebody 0 gotta go. You know what I’m saying?”

Broner is still a main event fighter. He’s the A-side of the promotion. But another loss would surprise no one.

“I’ve been in some crazy situations and I’m blessed to be here,” said Broner. “To get a fight like this is huge. Boxing is going back to the old days where the best fight the best. Mikey is definitely one of the best out there today. Mikey isn’t a sloppy fighter, he isn’t an awkward fighter. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a Mexican, but he boxes like an African American. We’re going to have a nice fight. I can’t wait to put on a show. This will take me to the superstar level where I need to be.”

That superstar level is the exact same place Garcia wants to be.

“I can’t stress the importance of this fight enough,” Mikey said. “It’s the biggest fight that I could have. There are other names that are out there, but nothing made more sense than facing Adrien Broner.

“Adrien has accomplished a lot and when he’s at his best, he’s really great. That’s what I expect on July 29. I see that he’s taking this seriously by moving camp to Colorado. I expect him to bring the best out of me and give the fans the best fight possible.”

Broner can shine in the ring. But he can also be indifferent. No one knows which Broner will show on any given night.

“I think he is motivated because it’s a big fight,” Garcia said, “one where he can try to get his career back on track and try to be a superstar like he has been in past big fights. He didn’t perform so well in his past fight against Granados and this is an opportunity for him to jump back and be a superstar again. And I think that’s what’s motivating him for this fight.”

The pressure is on, but it’s not on Garcia.

“Adrien is going to come to beat me and I’m coming 100 percent to beat him. The fans will be the winner on fight night, but my hand will be raised.”