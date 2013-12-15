On December 14, 2013 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, WBA welterweight champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner, from Cincinnati, Ohio, defended his title against Marcos Maidana, aka El Chino, from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Broner was 27-0 (22 KOs) coming in. The hard-hitting Maidana was 34-3 (31 KOs). The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

