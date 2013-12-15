Adrien Broner vs. Marcos Maidana

By Boxing News on July 2, 2019
Adrien Broner vs. Marcos Maidana
Broner was 27-0 coming in. Maidana was 34-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On December 14, 2013 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, WBA welterweight champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner, from Cincinnati, Ohio, defended his title against Marcos Maidana, aka El Chino, from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Broner was 27-0 (22 KOs) coming in. The hard-hitting Maidana was 34-3 (31 KOs). The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Adrien Broner vs Marcos Maidana | Utlimate Highlights (Problem Solved!)



Comments

  1. LARGE ROBERT 04:39pm, 12/20/2013

    I thought it was a wonderful night of boxing, three pre main event fights, (My hats of to the promoter), and then the best fight of the year, (For me anyway), to see the that self promoting, over inflated ” Organ Grinders Monkey” get his ass bitch slapped all over the ring was one of the most satisfying things I have seen in years.

    The, (So called), king is dead. Long live the King.

    Hail to Maidana.

  2. shekfromnewjeru 06:18pm, 12/15/2013

    Broner got his cheeks handed to him…bottom line!!!  Those Argentinians have proven to be some tough SOB’s.

Fighter's Info

  • Adrien Broner

  • Marcos Maidana

Real Name Adrien Jerome Broner
Origin Cincinnati Ohio USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1989.07.28 (30)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W30+L2+D0=33
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Reach 70 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.06.20 Shawn Porter 25-1-1 L(UD) 12/12
2015.03.07 John Molina Jr 27-5-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.09.06 Emmanuel Taylor 18-2-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.05.03 Carlos Molina 17-1-1 W(UD) 10/10
2013.12.14 Marcos Rene Maidana 34-3-0 L(UD) 12/12
2013.06.22 Paul Malignaggi 32-4-0 W(SD) 12/12

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record