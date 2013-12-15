Adrien Broner vs. Marcos Maidana
By Boxing News on July 2, 2019
Broner was 27-0 coming in. Maidana was 34-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.
On December 14, 2013 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, WBA welterweight champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner, from Cincinnati, Ohio, defended his title against Marcos Maidana, aka El Chino, from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Broner was 27-0 (22 KOs) coming in. The hard-hitting Maidana was 34-3 (31 KOs). The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
LARGE ROBERT 04:39pm, 12/20/2013
I thought it was a wonderful night of boxing, three pre main event fights, (My hats of to the promoter), and then the best fight of the year, (For me anyway), to see the that self promoting, over inflated ” Organ Grinders Monkey” get his ass bitch slapped all over the ring was one of the most satisfying things I have seen in years.
The, (So called), king is dead. Long live the King.
Hail to Maidana.
shekfromnewjeru 06:18pm, 12/15/2013
Broner got his cheeks handed to him…bottom line!!! Those Argentinians have proven to be some tough SOB’s.