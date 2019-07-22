Adrien Broner vs. Shawn Porter

By Boxing News on July 22, 2019
Adrien Broner vs. Shawn Porter
On June 20, 2015, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada,  former three-division champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner, from Cincinnati, Ohio, fought (30-2, 22 KOs) former IBF World welterweight champion Shawn “Showtime” Porter (26-1-1, 16 KOs), from Las Vegas by way of Akron, Ohio. Broner was 30-1 coming in. Porter was 25-1-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Broner vs Porter FULL FIGHT: June 20, 2015 - PBC on NBC



Real Name Adrien Jerome Broner
Origin Cincinnati Ohio USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1989.07.28 (30)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W30+L2+D0=33
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Reach 70 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.06.20 Shawn Porter 25-1-1 L(UD) 12/12
2015.03.07 John Molina Jr 27-5-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.09.06 Emmanuel Taylor 18-2-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.05.03 Carlos Molina 17-1-1 W(UD) 10/10
2013.12.14 Marcos Rene Maidana 34-3-0 L(UD) 12/12
2013.06.22 Paul Malignaggi 32-4-0 W(SD) 12/12

