It was once supposed that there were four corners of the Earth, just as Astrology dealt with the four elements of the Zodiac. The ancient Greeks spoke of four essential elements, which were fire, air, water and earth. Though proven to be wrong by science, they were thinkers whose decisions were based on their surroundings. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, former four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner was dealt his fourth professional loss in a decisive manner by a man eleven years his senior.

Broner entered the ring in San Antonio, Texas five years ago as an undefeated champion with a record of twenty-six victories without a defeat. He was essentially undressed by Marcos Maidana. He’d rebound with three straight victories afterwards, yet in the fourth one back, he lost again, this time to Shawn Porter in the summer of 2015. A champion never quits, so Broner kept on pushing. Three more comeback wins, two of them by stoppage until the later summer of 2017. Mikey Garcia embarrassed him. He returned with a draw against Jessie Vargas last Spring, so it’s anyone’s guess why he was awarded with a welterweight championship bout with Manny Pacquiao.

Most boxing fans appeared to agree, at least in the financial sense. Though not many will admit to being an outright grifter, the thought of paying $75 to see a contest which had no business on pay TV likely led many to seek other ways to view the bout. In other words, “we don’t want to pay for it, but if you are, then we’d be happy to watch.” So, Saturday night came and went. Final statistics were a bit staggering when compared to the immediate post-fight comments made by Adrien Broner to Showtime’s Jim Gray. We’ll get to that in a moment. Pacquiao won the contest by way of a clear unanimous decision. Of the three ringside judges, two were in agreement at 116-112 apiece for Pacquiao, while the third saw it at 117-111 for the boxing legend from the Philippines.

Additionally, the final PunchStat report indicated that “Pac Man” Pacquiao connected on 20% of his total punches (112/568), while “The Problem” Broner ended the night with fifty total punches landed of the 295 he threw (17%). As previously mentioned in the article, the Greeks were indeed great thinkers who made claims without the knowledge we have to our credit today. Maybe they weren’t ahead of their time enough to see that numbers don’t lie. Nevertheless, Broner refused to concede defeat as Jim Gray walked into what he likely thought would be an exercise in brain drain.

“I beat him!,” said the vanquished Cincinnati native. “Everybody out there knows I beat him. I controlled the fight. He was missing, I hit him clean more times. I beat him!” Gray notified the former four-time champion and now four times beaten Broner of the aforementioned statistics, including the fact that he’d landed no more than eight punches in any of the twelve elapsed rounds. The man who got his father to brush his hair as he was being introduced by Jimmy Lennon, Jr. about an hour earlier continued to give Gray the brush-off as the interview continued. “I beat that boy,” he shouted. “Y’all know I beat that boy. What they’re trying to do is get that money again with Pacquiao and Floyd (Mayweather), but it’s cool. I ain’t worried about it.”

The few remaining moments were a bit too distasteful to print, although he did issue a veiled challenge to Grey himself when he was reminded that he’s now three up, three down and one even in his last seven fights. “I’m 3-3-1 in my last seven, but I’d be 7-0 against you,” said the visibly frustrated malcontent. So, did those of us who shelled out $75 to watch a pay TV telecast of the evening feel satisfied at the end of the night? For those who wished Pacquiao to deliver a beating to one of the most loopy and verbally vulgar characters in boxing go to bed with a smile?

Almost 160 years ago, literary giant Charles Dickens penned one of the greatest novels ever, Great Expectations. Last night in Las Vegas, Adrien Broner spouted some great expectorations, as in spitting up waste, yet not in the literal sense. It was much more imaginary. That was the difference between the novel and the comments he made and his stance on the matter. The similarities? They’re both works of fiction.