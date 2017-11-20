“I step down in the best interests of both AIBA and boxing.” (Faisal Al-Tamimi/AFP/Getty)

AIBA president Ching-Kuo Wu has decided to step down as president after eleven years in the position…

International Boxing Association (AIBA) and its president, Mr. Ching-Kuo Wu, have announced that they reached an amicable agreement which will terminate all pending, related procedures that are currently before civil courts and the AIBA Disciplinary Commission. Both parties stated that there is no indication of unethical behavior by either party.

Wu has decided to step down as president of AIBA after eleven years in the position.

Wu stated that he made the decision “for the sport I love and have dedicated my life to. I step down in the best interests of both AIBA and boxing but I remain committed to ensure a smooth handover to the new leadership. I am thankful for the time I was allowed to serve our sport, AIBA and the boxing community.”

Stepping in as interim president of AIBA will be Mr. Franco Falcinelli of Italy, who will exercise all powers of the role of president in accordance with the statutes.

“I would like to thank Ching-Kuo Wu for his contribution to the sport of boxing and to AIBA over many years and we wish him all the best,” said Falcinelli. “Our focus is now on the future and we will concentrate on our core mission of promoting and developing our sport in collaboration with the 202 National Member Federations.”

Falcinelli will ask the Executive Committee to vote in favor of a recommendation that the AIBA Honorary President title be bestowed upon Wu, which would be subject to ratification by AIBA Congress.

An Extraordinary Congress will be convened by AIBA with all of its National Member Federations on January 27, 2018 in Dubai. The Congress will consider any proposed governance changes at that convening.