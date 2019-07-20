There’d be no knockout, so the outcome went to the judges. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Efe Ajagba controlled the distance, dictated the pace and made the most noise en route to a ten-round, unanimous decision victory over Ali Eren Demirezen in early action at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The contest between the two undefeated 2016 heavyweight Olympians had its moments, yet the outcome was never really in question.

Ajagba (11-0, 9 KO’s) opened the contest with an active left jab and slowly began to look for a spot to land his power hand as Demirezen kept his guard high and tight. Ali took a few more chances in the early moments of the second with his left jab and with a few attempts at landing his left hook. He connected with a nice overhand right midway through the period. Efe switched tactics just a bit in the dying seconds as he tried to land his own left hook. The third signified a bit of uncharted waters for Ajagba, as the Nigerian Olympian who now calls the Houston area home had only gone past round two once in his young career before tonight.

A back and forth exchange took up most of the three minutes until Demirezen (11-1, 10 KO’s) scored with another looping right to the head just before the bell. Ali appeared to be looking to zone in on a big chance to really tag Efe, yet he didn’t seem to possess the power necessary to make a huge difference. The two-inch disadvantage in height didn’t seem to faze the man from Turkey, although he continued to absorb more and more jabs, in part because he didn’t move his head much throughout the fourth round.

The Turkish fighter ate a strong right to the face late in the fifth as the gap began to widen significantly between the two Olympians. He took several unanswered jabs in round six, although he was able to send in a reply of sorts by way of his counter shots and grueling patience. His uppercut split Ajagba’s guard more than once as his face began to show a light shade of pink, yet his five-punch combination to ring in the seventh was impressive to see, all things considered. The story of the contest was far beyond clear by round eight. Were it not for a lack of power, Ali would easily have had what it took to perhaps not stop Efe Ajagba, but at least get his attention.

He tried and tried to get around the Nigerian’s long and rangy jab, yet he couldn’t capitalize to any significant degree once he was able to do so. Neither man had been pushed nor dragged into the ninth round before tonight. Ajagba kept jabbing, while Demirezen kept trying and trying to get over the hump. Efe was highly active in the tenth and final round as his jab kept firing and his opponent kept looking to answer.

There’d be no knockout, so into the hands of the judges the contest’s outcome went. To the watchful eye, Ajagba appeared to have gained a unanimous decision win, perhaps to the tune of nine rounds to three.

Adalaide Byrd and John McKaie each saw the contest at 99-91 apiece, while Steve Weisfeld turned in a score of 97-93 to award the unanimous nod to Efe Ajagba.

