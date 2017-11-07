Alberto Melian debut

November 7, 2017
Alberto Melian, the impressive amateur, will make his professional debut on December 16. For most amateurs this means they fight an overmatched journeyman. Melian has chosen to take the Lomachenko route, in picking Diego Santillan (23-2) in an eight-rounder.

He boxes for Sampson Promotions and they have stated he will have a world title shot within 10 fights. He had a win over Robeisy Ramirez and competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. He does have experience in the WSB and APB, going 12-3.

Fighter's Info

  • Diego Ricardo Santillan

Origin Tartagal Salta Argentina
Date of Birth(Age) 1987.05.21 (30)
Rated at Bantamweight
W-L-D W23+L1+D0=24
Height 5 feet 4 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.04.16 Shinsuke Yamanaka 22-0-2 L(KO) 7/12
2014.06.06 Diego Luis Pichardo Liriano 12-4-1 W(UD) 10/10
2013.11.01 Manuel Neculhueque 9-3-1 W(TKO) 4/10
2013.09.06 Lucas Rafael Baez 17-12-4 W(MD) 8/8
2013.07.05 Pablo Canido 1-5-1 W(UD) 6/6
2013.05.03 Fernando Jesus Decaillet 3-13-1 W(KO) 5/8

