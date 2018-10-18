Lucian Bute vs. Alejandro Berrio

By Boxing News on October 18, 2018
Lucian Bute vs. Alejandro Berrio
Bute was undefeated at 20-0, Berrio was 26-4, and the Bute Express was on a roll.

On October 19, 2007 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, IBF super middleweight champion Lucian Bute, originally from from Pechea, Romania, fought the defense first defense of his title against Alejandro Berrio from Cartagena, Colombia. Bute was undefeated at 20-0, Berrio was 26-4, and the Bute Express was on a roll…

Bute vs Berrio FUUL.flv



Fighter's Info

  • Lucian Bute

  • Alejandro Berrio

Origin Pechea Romania
Date of Birth(Age) 1980.02.28 (38)
Rated at Light Heavyweight
W-L-D W32+L2+D0=34
Height 6 feet 2 inches
Reach 72 inches
Trainer Stephane Larouche

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.08.15 Andrea Di Luisa 17-2-0 W(TKO) 4/10
2014.01.18 Jean Pascal 28-2-1 L(UD) 12/12
2012.11.03 Denis Grachev 12-0-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.05.26 Carl Froch 28-2-0 L(TKO) 5/12
2011.11.05 Glen Johnson 51-15-2 W(UD) 12/12
2011.07.09 Jean Paul Mendy 29-0-1 W(KO) 4/12

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record