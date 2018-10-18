Bute was undefeated at 20-0, Berrio was 26-4, and the Bute Express was on a roll.

On October 19, 2007 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, IBF super middleweight champion Lucian Bute, originally from from Pechea, Romania, fought the defense first defense of his title against Alejandro Berrio from Cartagena, Colombia. Bute was undefeated at 20-0, Berrio was 26-4, and the Bute Express was on a roll…