Alexander Povetkin vs. Manuel Charr

By Boxing News on April 29, 2019
Alexander Povetkin vs. Manuel Charr
Povetkin and Charr were both 26-1 coming in. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On May 30, 2014, at the Luzhniki Arena in Moscow, Russia, former WBA heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin, from Chekhov, Russia, fought Manuel Charr, from Cologne, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany, by way of Beirut, Lebanon, for the vacant WBC International heavyweight title. Povetkin was 26-1 with 18 KOs coming in. Charr was also 26-1, with 15 KOs to his credit. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Alexander Povetkin VS Manuel Charr Fight HD // Бой Александра Поветкина и Мануэля Чарра



Tags: Alexander Povetkin Manuel Charr

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Alexander Povetkin

  • Manuel Charr

Origin Kursk Russia
Date of Birth(Age) 1979.09.02 (40)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W29+L1+D0=30
Height 6 feet 2 inches
Reach 75 inches
Trainer Valery Belov

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.22 Mike Perez 19-1-1 W(TKO) 1/12
2014.10.24 Carlos Takam 30-1-1 W(KO) 10/12
2014.05.30 Manuel Charr 26-1-0 W(KO) 7/12
2013.10.05 Wladimir Klitschko 60-3-0 L(UD) 12/12
2013.05.17 Andrzej Wawrzyk 27-0-0 W(TKO) 3/12
2012.09.29 Hasim Rahman 50-7-2 W(TKO) 2/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record