By Boxing News on November 15, 2017
Alexis Arguello vs. Bobby Chacon
Arguello was 64-4. Bobby Chacon was 42-4-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On November 16, 1979 at the Forum in Inglewood, California, super featherweight champion Alexis Arguello, from Managua, Nicaragua, defended his WBC title against former featherweight champion Bobby Chacon, from Sylmar, California. The great Arguello was 64-4. The no less great Chacon was 42-4-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Alexis Arguello vs Bobby Chacon (part 1)



Alexis Arguello vs Bobby Chacon (part 2)



Alexis Arguello vs Bobby Chacon (part 3)



