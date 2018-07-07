El Flaco Explosivo, The Explosive Thin Man, was 63-4 coming in. Limon was 43-8-2.

On July 8, 1979 at Madison Square Garden’s Felt Forum in New York City, WBC super featherweight champion Alexis Arguello, from Managua, Nicaragua, defended his title against NABF super featherweight champion Rafael Limon, from Mexico City. Arguello, aka El Flaco Explosivo, was 63-4 coming in. Limon was 43-8-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…