Alexis Arguello vs. Ray Mancini
By Boxing News on October 2, 2018
Alexis Argüello
On October 3rd, 1981 at Ballys Park Place Hotel Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States Super Featherweight champion Alexis Arguello(72-4-0) from Managua, Nicaragua fought Lightweight Ray Mancini(20-0-0) from United States. Alexis Arguello won the Super Featherweight title fight after 14 rounds scheduled for 15 rounds by Technical Knockout(TKO).
