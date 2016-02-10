Alexis Arguello vs. Ray Mancini

By Boxing News on October 2, 2018
Alexis Argüello

On October 3rd, 1981 at Ballys Park Place Hotel Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States Super Featherweight champion Alexis Arguello(72-4-0) from Managua, Nicaragua fought Lightweight Ray Mancini(20-0-0) from United States. Alexis Arguello won the Super Featherweight title fight after 14 rounds scheduled for 15 rounds by Technical Knockout(TKO).

1981-10-3 Alexis Argüello vs Ray Mancini



Fighter's Info

  • Alexis Arguello

  • Ray Mancini

Real Name Alexis ArgÃ¼ello
Origin Managua, Nicaragua
Date of Birth(Age) 1952.04.19 (66)
Rated at Super Featherweight
W-L-D W82+L7+D0=89
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Trainer Lupe Sanchez

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1995.01.21 Scott Walker 17-3-1 L(UD) 10/10
1994.08.27 Jorge Palomares 2-12-1 W(MD) 10/10
1986.02.09 Billy Costello 31-1-0 W(TKO) 4/10
1985.10.25 Pat Jefferson 25-4-0 W(TKO) 5/10
1983.09.09 Aaron Pryor 33-0-0 L(KO) 10/15
1983.04.24 Claude Noel 29-5-0 W(TKO) 3/10

