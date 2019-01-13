Much like the NBA’s slam dunk contest, what can we see that hasn’t been seen already?

When a hotly anticipated bout is announced, do you still get excited and delighted enough to look forward to multi-part, often monthlong infomercial? Across the boxing landscape at this time, the Showtime network has temporarily taken the wheel in an attempt to get us believing that splashing down $75 for an upcoming pay TV telecast is a wise investment. More specifically, one of the most successful fighters of the past two decades will defend a version of the welterweight title against an adversary who’s been described by more than just a few as someone who not only couldn’t summit the proverbial mountain, but is also his own worst enemy as well.

As the days draw closer to an important showdown, whether so by legitimacy or well positioned hype, the clash for the WBA World Welterweight title between Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner is being heavily pushed by the premium channel’s “All Access” program. This is simply an example.

Over the past dozen years or so, HBO and Showtime have done their absolute best to get us ready for a championship showdown. It all started, for the most part, with HBO’s “24/7” to get us geared and ready for Floyd Mayweather’s well publicized bout with Oscar De La Hoya for the WBC World Super Welterweight title in May of 2007. There had been similar sports reality shows, yet nothing like what we’d seen. Short of cameras following the two featured attractions into the bathroom, we basically saw it all. The ball kept rolling seven months later when Floyd went on to face Ricky Hatton.

What may have made the shows so appealing to some is the contrasting personalities, which couldn’t have been more different, at least on the surface between Mayweather, De La Hoya and Hatton. That and the fact that the grueling training scenes and the accompanying music made many of us eager to hit the gym.

Just throw a big name out there and chances are they’ve graced the TV screens from coast to coast on a countdown show. Each episode ends with a reminder of the next installment alongside the date and time of the big day. Granted, the bill of sale is the bottom line and so, the price of the pay-per-view telecast is there for all to behold. There have been a few exceptions as of late, such as boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez’s decision to go to an all-streaming service, DAZN. A countdown show of sorts was available for subscribers to get them ready for his bout with Rocky Fielding. The question may be multifaceted, but do shows such as this get you more in the mood to make the purchase? Do you still care?

Articles have stopped just short of flooding the pugilistic pages on the web in regards to how so many feel that the aforementioned bout between Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner coming to your living room with a $75 price tag is beyond outrageous. Perhaps a countdown show of sorts only pisses one of to an even further end. At the same time, it’s all been done. Much like the NBA’s slam dunk contest, what can we see that hasn’t been seen already? Sparring, speed rope, heavy bags, roadwork, weightlifting and proper nutrition. Then, there’s family life, wads of cash, friends, obvious leeches and drama to the hilt. Sometimes, pay TV beats going to see the event live. High ticket prices paired with service charges based on the seating location are just some of the issues.

Where do you stand on this? Do you still watch? If not, then when did you stop watching or did you ever? The floor is open.