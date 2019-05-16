ALL ACCESS: Wilder vs. Breazeale

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will defend his title against Dominic Breazeale.



On Saturday, May 18, in a fight televised live on Showtime Championship Boxing from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs), the undefeated “Bronze Bomber” from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, will defend his title against Dominic Breazeale (20-1, 18 KOs), the WBC mandatory from Glendale, California. In advance of the fight, Showtime produced a two-part ALL ACCESS, detailing the men’s vicissitudes, accomplishments, and dreams…

ALL ACCESS DAILY: Wilder vs. Breazeale | Part 1 | Sat, May 18 on SHOWTIME



