Americans STILL Don’t Support American Fighters

By Paul Magno on August 31, 2018
Americans STILL Don’t Support American Fighters
Boxing’s hardcore fans and “purists” are complicit in this snubbing of America’s finest.

Things would probably be better for American boxing if American fighters were given the superstar, hero treatment reserved for foreigners…

For the last few years, boxing writers have bombarded fans with talk of the Eastern Bloc’s invasion of boxing.

“They’re taking over,” they’d say. “They work harder, fight braver, are willing to take on all comers. They’re gonna own this sport.”

Well, those waiting for the takeover are still waiting. And the tsunami of former Soviet Bloc athletes blasting mainland America is, really, more like a mid-sized surfer’s wave.

Yes, opening the doors to the East has brought lot of new talent to the professional ranks. But there’s no real invasion and, certainly, no takeover.

Russia’s Sergey Kovalev did well for himself and accomplished a lot, even becoming one of HBO’s “go to” draws after the network pretty much chased away most of their other high-end talent. And, of course, Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin and the Ukraine’s Vasiliy Lomachenko are elite-level players and extreme media darlings, drawing nothing but fawning praise for everything they do.

The rest of the “invasion,” though? There are a few talented non-main eventers sprinkled around the US outlets, like Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev, some intriguing second-tier characters, and a bunch of “bloc” fighters of varying levels that have settled into the European scene.

None of them have done much to revitalize the American fight scene. Even “draws” like Golovkin and Lomachenko only produce respectable numbers when compared to the other paltry numbers of the here and now—and that’s after years of mega-hype and non-stop elevation from networks and media.

What COULD revitalize the American fight scene, however, is if the media and networks worked to hype domestic talent as much as they have done with foreign talent. Some may say that Golovkin and Lomachenko are special fighters and deserve the extra push. Yeah, okay, but Terence Crawford, Errol Spence, and Mikey Garcia are also special fighters—just as entertaining, just as accomplished, and willing to “take on all comers.” Plus, in terms of raw numbers, they have done just about as well as “GGG” and “Loma” when it comes to drawing power (when given equal platforms).

So, where’s the overblown, almost embarrassing, hype about the top US talent? Why do these American standouts not get the same superstar treatment from network suits and media keyboard slappers?

There could be a racial component to it. Historically, the media has regarded white fighters as harder working, more courageous, grittier battlers than African American fighters. This “Eastern Bloc Invasion” plays right into those stereotypes, especially in an era where business talk has become a bigger part of public boxing discourse. Maybe the idea—even if subconsciously—is to embrace those who fit the profile of what “purists” see as “real” fighters. Also notice that when Mexico had several high-end fighters competing in the US, drawing solid TV ratings and selling out arenas, there was never any talk of a “Mexican Invasion.”

For the longest time, the talk was that African American fighters weren’t exciting. They boxed too much, were too defensive, didn’t engage enough. That talk endured in the era of Floyd Mayweather and Bernard Hopkins, but it’s just not the case anymore. Spence, Crawford, the Charlo brothers, Jarrett Hurd, and Deontay Wilder are all elite-level/main event-level talents with aggressive mindsets and brutal finishing power.

The American fight scene is jam-packed with quality domestic talent at the moment, maybe more so than at any point in recent boxing history. But none are embraced by media or pushed as aggressively by the networks as the now two-man ex-Soviet Bloc invasion of Golovkin and Lomechenko. And, frankly, boxing’s hardcore fans and “purists” are also complicit in this snubbing of America’s finest.

It’s hard to say how much better off the US fight scene would be if there was a concerted effort to amp up the push given to the country’s homegrown best. But it’s safe to say that things would probably be better for American boxing if American fighters were given the superstar, hero treatment reserved for foreigners.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: Gennady Golovkin vasiliy lomachenko Sergey Kovalev eastern bloc dmitry bivol Artur Beterbiev terence crawford errol spence Mikey Garcia Floyd Mayweather Bernard Hopkins jermall charlo Jermell Charlo jarrett hurd Deontay Wilder Paul Magno

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Casanovita de Ahome 01:01pm, 08/31/2018

    Oops! Almost forgot Mikaela Mayer!

  2. Casanovita de Ahome 12:43pm, 08/31/2018

    What “active” white American fighters are you talking about any damn way?! Joey Dawejko…Travis Kauffman….Joe Smith Jr…Joey Spencer??? In recent times only one stands out   Kelly Pavlik and that’s it! Let’s face it hard core guys like Greg Haugen and Jesse James Hughes are few and Goddamned far in between!

  3. Donald Grant 08:33am, 08/31/2018

    I agree with Chico. Whatever else “Historically, the media has regarded white fighters as harder working, more courageous, grittier battlers than African American fighters” is, it certainly isn’t historical. Post-Jack Johnson, the best black fighters have been openly and justifiably lauded. Certainly true of Joe Louis and Sugar Ray Robinson, just to mention two. And Muhammad Ali was positively worshipped! Still is. The last white fighter to enjoy similar attention and admiration was probably Rocky Marciano.

    I also agree with Chico that the main problem is that most American sports fans, never mind the general public, no longer have any interest in boxing.

  4. Chico Salmon 07:51am, 08/31/2018

    “Historically the media has regarded white fighters as harder working, more courageous, grittier battlers than African American fighters?” WHAT? What alternative universe do you reside in. This might have been true back in the days of Jack Johnson but since the 1960’s, white fighters are often lambasted by a very bias anti-White media. I think that much of the lack of interest in boxing today (at least in America) stems from the media’s lack of coverage of the reign of the Klitschko brothers. The average American doesn’t care about two 118lbers slugging it out for the IBF Mosquito-weight title, but they DID care who the heavyweight champion was, well at least they used to.  America has shown plenty love for African American fighters like Ali, Foreman, and even Mike Tyson. America’s lack of interest in American fighters is because the average American no longer cares about boxing.

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Terence Crawford

  • Errol Spence Jr

Real Name Terence Allan Crawford
Origin Omaha Nebraska USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1987.09.28 (31)
Rated at
W-L-D W27+L0+D0=27
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Reach 70 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.04.18 Thomas Dulorme 21-1-0 W(TKO) 6/12
2014.11.29 Raymundo Beltran 29-6-1 W(UD) 12/12
2014.06.28 Yuriorkis Gamboa 23-0-0 W(TKO) 9/12
2014.03.01 Ricky Burns 36-2-1 W(UD) 12/12
2013.10.05 Andrey Klimov 16-0-0 W(UD) 10/10
2013.06.15 Alejandro Sanabria 34-1-1 W(TKO) 6/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record