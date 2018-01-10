Amir “King” Khan today announced he had signed a three fight deal with Eddie Hearn.

Amir Khan today announced he had signed a three fight deal with Eddie Hearn. The Bolton man will have his first fight under the Matchroom banner on April 21 at the Echo Arena. His opponent will be announced next week. He has not fought since being defeated by Canelo Alvarez in 2016 and since has featured on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here. Hearn spoke of major fights at his weight which include Errol Spence, Manny Pacquiao, Keith Thurman and Kell Brook. He has stated he will fight again later this year before a super fight in 2018. The signing comes despite Khan having accused Hearn of being disrespectful before.