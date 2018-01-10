Amir Khan signs with Matchroom

By Cain Bradley on January 10, 2018
Amir “King” Khan today announced he had signed a three fight deal with Eddie Hearn.

He has not fought since being defeated by Canelo and since has featured on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here…

Amir Khan today announced he had signed a three fight deal with Eddie Hearn. The Bolton man will have his first fight under the Matchroom banner on April 21 at the Echo Arena. His opponent will be announced next week. He has not fought since being defeated by Canelo Alvarez in 2016 and since has featured on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here. Hearn spoke of major fights at his weight which include Errol Spence, Manny Pacquiao, Keith Thurman and Kell Brook. He has stated he will fight again later this year before a super fight in 2018. The signing comes despite Khan having accused Hearn of being disrespectful before.

Comments

  1. Koolz 07:14pm, 01/10/2018

    Looks like it is the Return of Khan!

