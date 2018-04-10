Lo Greco, in the buildup to the fight, gratuitously rubbed salt in some still fresh wounds.

On Saturday, April 21, at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England, Amir Khan (31-4, 19 KOs), the former world champion from Bolton, Lancashire, United Kingdom, will have his first fight on British soil in almost two years when he gets it on Phil Lo Greco (28-3, 15 KOs), “The Italian Sensation” from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Khan has not fought since he was KO’d by Canelo in May 2016. It was his first loss in four years and fourth loss overall, but one senses there’s plenty of fight left in Amir Khan, which we are likely to see, now that his domestic drama has subsided.

But many have asked, and with good reason, “Why Phil Lo Greco?” Isn’t Khan an elite fighter? Hasn’t he fought whoever stood opposite him, even against all the odds, and fought until he could fight no more?

None of which explains Phil Lo Greco, either.

The Canadian has lost three of his last six fights, including losses to Shawn Porter in 2013 and Errol Spence Jr. in 2015, and dropped a close decision to unheralded Joseph Elegele two fights ago. Lo Greco believes he is getting Khan at the exact right time. But it would surprise no one if Khan has an easy night of it, especially since Lo Greco, in the buildup to the fight, gratuitously rubbed salt in some still fresh wounds.

“He got personal at the press conference and that’s not right,” Khan said. “He’s going to pay for that. Talk about boxing, talk about me getting KO’d or getting beat—but going into my personal life is disrespectful and that’s made me angry.”

Because Khan is a celebrity in Great Britain, the details of his on-again, off-again marriage to Faryal Makhdoom were fodder for the tabloids.

No wonder Khan wants this fight.

The trouble started when Lo Greco made some intemperate remarks to get things going at the official press conference on January 30

“After the Canelo loss you went on a losing streak,” he said, “family, wife and then you go out and tweet to the heavyweight champion of the world. What is wrong with you, mate?”

There’s nothing wrong with Khan that a little punching won’t satisfy.

“I want to show him who’s boss and put it on him,” Khan said. “He needs to watch what he says. He’s an idiot and he’s going to be put in his place on April 21.”

Khan isn’t the only one who thinks Lo Greco is an idiot.

“The fans hate him now and he’s going to be in for a hostile night from the fans in Liverpool. British fans are the best in the world and he should’ve come here wanting to getting them on his side, but there’s no chance that will happen.

“There’s pressure in every fight and I know that lose and it’s game over for getting those huge fights. I cannot make any mistake and what he’s said in the press conference has only added more fuel to the fire.

“I’ve been out for a while and I know that he’s going to think he can take advantage of that and upset the odds—but that’s not happening.

“Welterweight is where I want to be winning world titles at. The next two fights are going to be huge marquee names that make me a two-weight world champion. Eddie knows what I want and he’s got the plans down, I know I can win that World title this year but I cannot look past Phil, he’s coming to smash my dreams.”