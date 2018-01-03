“I look forward to following in the footsteps of my idol and promoter,” said Jerwin Ancajas.

On Saturday, February 3, at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, IBF junior bantamweight world champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas (26-1-1, 18 KOs), in his U.S. debut, will defend his title for the fourth time against Israel Gonzalez (20-1, 8 KOs). The bout will be the co-main event to the Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Habib “Wild Hurricane” Ahmed WBO super middleweight title fight. The event will be broadcast live at 10:15pm ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and will stream live on the ESPN App.

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster.com, at the American Bank Center Box Office, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Ancajas secured the IBF junior bantamweight world title in September 2016, when he won the belt from the defending champion McJoe Arroyo via unanimous decision. In Ancajas’ past 14 bouts, the Arroyo fight was the only one to go the distance.

“I am thrilled to have Mr. Arum and Top Rank promoting my career in the United States. As a Filipino boxer there is no higher honor than to have Mr. Arum and Top Rank Boxing promoting you,” said Ancajas. “I also want to thank MP promotions and Joven Sports for helping get me to this point in my career and I look forward to following in the footsteps of my idol and promoter Manny Pacquiao. I want to be a champion for a long time.”

Ancajas is promoted and mentored by Pacquiao, now a senator in the Philippines. His other co-promoters are Top Rank and Joven Sports.

“We at Joven Sports are thrilled to be signing with Mr. Arum and Top Rank boxing,” said Joven Jimenez, president of Joven Sports and Ancajas’ co-promoter and trainer. “There was only one choice when we decided to go with a promoter in the United States. Mr. Arum has done so much for Filipino boxing over the years. We are honored to be promoted by him. Also I want to thank co-promoter Manny Pacquiao and MP Promotions for all they have done and we hope to have the tremendous success that our promoter Manny has had in boxing.”