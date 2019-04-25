You’re always going to get a quality fight from matching these two against one another.

So, let’s put aside the bad stuff and the general nonsense going on in the fight game today. Specifically, let’s put aside the odd goings on of streaming service DAZN and their in-the-red spending for in-the-dumpster matchmaking because, at least for an upcoming nine-day span, the “Netflix of Sports,” which, up until now, has been mostly dealing in headline-capturing spending and second-tier boxing delivered in bulk, is actually delivering some quality.

On Friday, April 26, they will be delivering a low budget/high reward 115 lb. gem of a rematch pitting Thailand’s Srisaket Sor Rungvisai against Mexico’s Juan Francisco Estrada for Sor Rungvisai’s WBC super flyweight title. Their first bout, back in February of last year, was a close, entertaining affair that the Thai took via majority decision to retain his title. Both fighters are 2-0 since their last bout and, given their styles and particular mindsets, you’re always going to get a quality fight from matching these two against one another. In other words, it didn’t take a matchmaking genius to figure out that putting this one together was a sure-fire win-win for fans. This was a basic “plug and play” when it comes to delivering big bang for small bucks. Realistically, no 115 lb. pairing is going to shake the world of boxing or, in the particular case of DAZN, bring in more than a small handful of new subscribers, but Sor Rungvisai vs. Estrada is a nice treat to those already subscribing—a “Thank You” for not revolting after being served UK four-rounders and second-tier matchups featuring tired, third-tier pugs as premium content.

The next day, DAZN offers up another little treat when New Orleans native Regis Prograis battles WBA junior welterweight champ Kiryl Relikh in a semifinal match of the WBSS 140 lb. tournament. Consider this the first big step up on the ladder to stardom for Prograis, a fighter with definite star-level raw potential. It’s also a step closer to a legitimate and very rare prime vs. prime superstar-making matchup featuring Prograis against Scotland’s Josh Taylor in the WBSS finals. Even if Prograis doesn’t pan out as a next-level star, he’s always a fun watch with a fan-friendly style and his cool Cajun werewolf gimmick. This card also has a Nonito Donaire-Zolani Tete co-feature, which should be fairly interesting.

Then, on May 4, a week after the Prograis-Relikh affair, WBC/WBA champ Saul “Canelo” Alvarez meets IBF titlist Daniel Jacobs in a middleweight unification bout. DAZN played up the “PPV fights for a small subscription price” angle a lot after signing Canelo to his $365 million deal last year, but this’ll be the first time in about nine months of existence that there will be an actual PPV-quality main event on their service. Mind you, Canelo-Jacobs is not a killer, “must buy” PPV, but it’s a good, solid matchup that plays a big role in mapping out the future of the middleweight division. And, in competitive sporting terms, it’s as evenly matched as any “big” fight since last September’s Canelo-Golovkin rematch, which, at the risk of setting off the inner anger in Canelo haters, is a testament to the Mexican’s willingness to take on tough competition.

DAZN catches a lot of flak and is rightfully being poked and jabbed at for its promotional bluster and, so far, lack of follow through when it comes to what they claim to aspire to, but for a nine-day span, things are going to fall in line perfectly for everyone. Here’s hoping the big shots at the upstart streaming service can figure out how to keep bringing us more of this good stuff and less of the boxing-in-bulk stuff they passed off as content over the last several months.