As the days leading up to lineal middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s meeting with the Nevada State Athletic Commission melt away, many of us may be wondering if his rematch with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin will go on as planned, if at all. Last week, we learned that Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KO’s) failed two separate drugs tests and was placed on a suspended status pending an April 10 meeting. The sentiments floating about the boxing landscape run the gamut from the desire to see the proverbial book thrown at the crimson haired superstar from Guadalajara to absolute cynicism and the feeling that the greenbacks will do the talking.

Furthermore, the question remains (sort of) of who would fill in for Alvarez should his temporary suspension levied upon him by the NSAC officially hold. The possibilities are a bit limited, yet the bigger issue may be the fact that thousands of tickets have likely been sold for the Cinco de Mayo bash in Las Vegas. Additionally, plane rides have been booked as have hotel rooms. The respective handlers of the two fighters may want to consider their own type of drug testing should they sprout the idea that a bout featuring Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KO’s) and anyone other than Canelo can still be put on pay TV at upwards of $60 a pop.

Fear not. There may be a ray of light, if you will. However, before we look towards the sun, let’s quickly run down the list of possible fill-ins. Danny Jacobs (33-2, 29 KO’s) has an HBO televised bout scheduled against unbeaten Polish contender Maciej Sulecki (26-0, 10 KO’s) on April 28 in Brooklyn. Of course, Jacobs has already faced Golovkin and though many say he did enough to win, that argument is for another day. Next, there’s Houston, Texas native Jermall Charlo (26-0, 20 KO’s), whose new foray into the middleweight division continues on April 21 against Hugo Centeno, Jr. (26-1, 14 KO’s) on Showtime, also slated for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The lone remaining champion outside of Canelo (if we give true credence to his “Ring Magazine” title) and WBC/IBF/IBO/WBA king “GGG” Golovkin is Englishman Billy Joe Saunders, who is the WBO middleweight champion. On June 23 in London, Saunders (26-0, 12 KO’s) has a rescheduled date in the ring with Martin Murray. What or more true to the point, who is left?

Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade threw his name into the ring on Monday. In a press release issued by his promoters, Banner Promotions and Star Boxing, Andrade has put the boxing universe on alert that he is ready to face Golovkin should Canelo have to sow the reaping of the NSAC. The unbeaten native of Providence, Rhode Island, Andrade (25-0, 16 KO’s) is currently ranked number one by the WBO.

“I am ready, willing and able to step to the plate on May 5th,” he said as part of Monday’s press release. “I am always in the gym and I will start VADA testing right now. I guarantee that I will pass all of the tests. I know other fighters can’t say the same thing. I am undefeated and a two-time world champion.”

The former WBA and WBO junior middleweight champion continued. “Golovkin went through a period where nobody wanted to fight him. I am that guy now. The man nobody wants to fight. Everyone says, “What does Andrade bring to the table?” Besides being the best American middleweight and one of the top middleweights in the world, everyone knows who I am and how good I am.”

Andrade went on to list a few of the names on Golovkin’s résumé as proof of his deserved consideration to face him. He commented, “My question is to those who say that I don’t bring anything to the table. What did (Martin) Murray, (Osumano) Adama, (Daniel) Geale, (Willie) Monroe and (Gabriel) Rosado bring to the table? None of the top contenders want to fight me so I believe that if Canelo is unavailable on May 5th, then I want the opportunity to face Golovkin for the unified middleweight championship of the world.”

