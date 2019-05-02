Salivating fans began to speculate about Andre Ward’s return to the ring. (Tri Nguyen)

Things are not always what they seem in the sport of boxing. After all, it is the theater of the unexpected. Things for which we are most certain can take the most fascinating turns, shattering our sense of assuredness, even reality. So it should come as no surprise to modern-day boxing legend Andre Ward that doubts swirl about regarding his retirement.

Maybe, it’s wishful thinking. Perhaps, fans simply aren’t convinced, despite his stellar résumé of opposition, that we’ve seen the very best of America’s last Olympic gold medalist in men’s boxing. He’s still young and by all accounts he lives a clean life. As one of the best defensive minds boxing has ever known, there is hardly any wear and tear on his still mighty physique. Speaking of which, that physique looked as fit and battle ready as ever as displayed in a recently released image of the former champion that gives the impression that he is in training. Drenched in sweat, donning 16-ounce gloves, with that famous predatory scowl that isn’t possessed of menace and feigned aggression, no, that’s for the average fighter or prospect vying zealously for a place inside his opponent’s mind. Rather, it’s the visage of a keen kind of killer, a thinking man’s fighter, a calculating warrior adept at masking both their intentions and the many grueling pains and tribulations of a fighter’s life. Andre Ward belongs to a class of great pugilists who can chart your demise in the midst of the hottest battle and play it out to perfection, all the while maintaining an unshakable, stoic gaze, which only breaks upon your defeat.

It takes a certain kind of person, a stubborn kind of fella to brave such a disposition. This is the man Andre Ward was in the ring and this is the man he determines to be in retirement, as articulated in a recent message directed toward salivating fans, who upon seeing the image of the champ in what looks like a training session, began to speculate about his return to the ring. “Will he campaign at cruiserweight or heavyweight?” was the theme of most of the comments. However, the Oakland native put all speculations and hopes to rest once and for all: “I’m not in the boxing gym training,” he said. “I’m retired. I miss the game. But I’m retired. Appreciate those who want to see me back, but I’m retired. Building other things in life right now. Appreciate y’all.”