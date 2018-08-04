Ward has detractors as well as fans. But no one questions his achievements. (Victor Wang)

The shakeup in boxing continues.

Undefeated two-division champion Andre Ward, whose intelligent commentary graced HBO when Roy Jones was unavailable, has joined ESPN as an on-site studio boxing analyst.

“We are thrilled to have reached this agreement with Andre,” said Mark Gross, ESPN senior vice president, production and remote events. “Andre’s experience in the ring, wealth of knowledge and passion for boxing will further enrich our live boxing coverage and provide fans a unique perspective of the sport.”

ESPN, with its recent seven-year deal with Top Rank, has been in need of an upgrade. Second-rate production values aside, the cable giant’s on-air personalities lack chemistry. With Teddy Atlas in the doghouse for the crime of being Teddy Atlas, and with Tim Bradley and Mark Kriegel doing the heavy lifting during his exodus, the need for new blood has never been greater and Ward has stepped into the breach.

“I’m excited to officially become a part of ESPN’s broadcast team,” he said. “ESPN’s new boxing platform is an opportunity for today’s talent to be exposed to a wider audience and it pushes the sport forward. My desire is to be an asset to those watching all over the world by giving viewers an unbiased, educated opinion that is clear and concise.”

Ward has detractors as well as fans. No one questions his achievements in the ring. His unbeaten record speaks for itself. It’s Ward’s self-righteousness, and his willingness to fight dirty when fighting dirty was the path victory, that has rubbed many people the wrong way. But his knowledge of the game is a given and his articulate analyses can only improve ESPN’s cobbled together broadcast team.

Ward’s next appearance on ESPN will be from the Atlantic City Ocean Resort Casino on Saturday, August 18th, for the Top Rank telecast of Bryant Jennings (23-2, 13 KOs) vs. Alexander Dimitrenko (41-3, 26 KOs). A week later, on August 25, Ward will be at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, for ESPN’s coverage Ray Beltran’s defense of his WBO lightweight title against former junior lightweight champion Jose Pedraza.