By Boxing News on October 3, 2018
Lewis was 31-1 coming in. Golota was 28-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On October 4, 1997 at Caesars Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, WBC heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, from London, England, defended his title against Andrew Golota, from Warsaw, Poland. Lewis was 31-1 coming in. Golota was 28-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Comments

  1. bernie 09:50pm, 05/30/2015

    The first thing which needs to be said about this fight, is how Golota had a panic attack in his dressing room 30 minutes before the opening bell. A Doctor was called, who sedated the fighter with medication. The Lewis camp aware of what was happening, then immediately “Jumped on Golota” at the opening bell.

Fighter's Info

  • Lennox Lewis

  • Andrew Golota

Real Name Lennox Claudius Lewis
Origin West Ham, England
Date of Birth(Age) 1965.09.02 (53)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W41+L2+D1=44
Height 6 feet 5 inches
Trainer Emanuel Steward

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2003.06.21 Vitali Klitschko 32-1-0 W(TKO) 6/12
2002.06.08 Mike Tyson 49-3-0 W(KO) 8/12
2001.11.17 Hasim Rahman 35-2-0 W(KO) 4/12
2001.04.22 Hasim Rahman 34-2-0 L(KO) 5/12
2000.11.11 David Tua 37-1-0 W(UD) 12/12
2000.07.15 Frans Botha 38-2-1 W(TKO) 2/12x3

