Lennox Lewis vs. Andrew Golota
By Boxing News on October 3, 2018
On October 4, 1997 at Caesars Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, WBC heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, from London, England, defended his title against Andrew Golota, from Warsaw, Poland. Lewis was 31-1 coming in. Golota was 28-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
bernie 09:50pm, 05/30/2015
The first thing which needs to be said about this fight, is how Golota had a panic attack in his dressing room 30 minutes before the opening bell. A Doctor was called, who sedated the fighter with medication. The Lewis camp aware of what was happening, then immediately “Jumped on Golota” at the opening bell.